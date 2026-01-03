Palestinian groups condemned US attacks on Caracas, describing them as imperialist aggression and expressing full solidarity with Venezuela and its leadership.

Palestinian resistance groups on Saturday condemned reported attacks on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, describing them as part of a broader imperialist campaign aimed at subjugating nations and looting their resources.

In the early hours of Saturday, Caracas was shaken by a series of explosions amid reports of low-flying warplanes over the city, following repeated US threats to target the Venezuelan capital.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as powerful blasts echoed across several neighborhoods, prompting residents to flee their homes and gather in the streets amid widespread fear and uncertainty.

According to the Associated Press, at least seven explosions were heard by 2:00 AM local time (6:00 AM GMT). The blasts were reportedly followed by heightened security measures and growing public alarm, as the source and scope of the strikes remained unclear.

‘Battle against Neo-Colonialism’

Palestinian Islamic Jihad said that the escalation—from naval pressure to direct military strikes—exposes intentions of domination, occupation, and the imposition of control through force.

In a statement, the movement said the actions constitute a clear violation of international law and national sovereignty, framing them as a continuation of imperialist policies targeting independent peoples.

The group also said that Venezuela is being targeted as punishment for its long-standing international positions, particularly its consistent support for the Palestinian cause and resistance movements in the region, as well as its solidarity with Palestinians amid war crimes and genocide.

It added that the Venezuelan people’s struggle to preserve their freedom and independent decision-making is inseparable from the broader battle against hegemony and neo-colonialism.

The movement expressed full solidarity with the Venezuelan people and their government, led by President Nicolas Maduro, in the face of what it described as an aggressive campaign, calling on liberation movements and free peoples worldwide to reject the attacks and defend the principles of sovereignty and self-determination.

‘Brutal Imperialist Aggression’

Separately, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine strongly denounced what it termed “brutal American imperialist aggression” against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The group said the reported air raids and missile strikes targeting Caracas, including civilian and vital infrastructure, military sites, and residential areas, represent a new episode of organized US aggression against sovereign states.

The PFLP expressed “its complete and unconditional solidarity with Venezuela—its leadership, government, and people—headed by the militant President Nicolás Maduro,” and stressed that “Venezuela, which has consistently stood by the causes of the oppressed, foremost among them the Palestinian cause, is today paying the price for its principled positions rejecting hegemony and colonialism.”

It said the US assault on Venezuela mirrors, in essence and objectives, Israel’s aggression against Palestinians, arguing that the same colonial mindset seeks to crush resistance and impose submission.

The group dismissed Washington’s justifications, such as combating smuggling or defending democracy, as a cover for economic plunder and political coercion, describing US actions in the Caribbean as a form of unchecked state terrorism.

The PFLP stressed “the inherent and inalienable right of the Venezuelan people to resist in all its forms and to defend their existence and national sovereignty,” arguing that national unity remains the strongest response to intimidation. It called on progressive and free forces across Latin America and globally to adopt a unified stance against what it warned is an assault on international stability.

The group cautioned that continued US military escalation could ignite new global flashpoints, asserting that any attack on Venezuela constitutes an attack on all states that insist on independent national decision-making.

The statement concluded by expressing confidence that Venezuela—“Bolívar, Chávez, and Maduro”—will emerge more resilient, while imperial powers will fail to break the will of the people.

(The Palestine Chronicle)