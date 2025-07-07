Muhannad Fadl al-Lili, a footballer for both the Al-Maghazi Services Club and the Palestinian national team, was killed in Gaza. (Photo: via AJA)

While the world rightly mourned Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota, the death of Palestinian national team player Muhannad al-Lili—killed in an Israeli airstrike—went unnoticed, like hundreds of other athletes lost in Gaza.

Muhannad Fadl al-Lili, a footballer for both the Al-Maghazi Services Club and the Palestinian national team, died on Thursday from injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike that struck his family’s home in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, located in central Gaza.

In a statement published on Facebook, his club mourned his death: “We grieve the martyrdom of our hero and star of Al-Maghazi Services Club, Captain Muhannad Fadl al-Lili, who passed away from injuries sustained in the bombing of his family home last week.”

The club extended condolences to his family and teammates and prayed for mercy and forgiveness.

Al-Lili was at home when the strike occurred several days ago. He was severely injured and later succumbed to his wounds.

Just two days earlier, the Palestinian Football Association confirmed the death of another player, Mustafa Abu Amireh, who had played for several clubs across Gaza, including Al-Sadaka, Khadamat Al-Shati’, and Al-Zaytoun. He, too, was killed in an Israeli strike.

The silence surrounding Muhannad al-Lili’s death stands in sharp contrast to the global response following the tragic passing of Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota.

Jota died alongside his brother in a car crash in Spain on July 3, 2025—an event that was met with immediate and widespread coverage across major international outlets. Tributes poured in from football clubs, national leaders, fans, and international institutions.

Such recognition was entirely warranted. Jota’s death was a tragedy that touched millions. Yet the death of Muhannad al-Lili—a national team player for Palestine who succumbed to injuries after an Israeli airstrike on his home—was met with near-total silence from global sports media.

He is one of hundreds of Palestinian footballers and athletes killed since the beginning of Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Football Association, at least 785 athletes, coaches, and sports officials have been killed in Gaza and the West Bank since October 2023.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has carried out a campaign in Gaza marked by mass killings, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, enforced starvation, and the displacement of entire communities.

More than 192,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, the majority of them children and women. Thousands remain missing under the rubble, and famine has taken the lives of many, including children. The war continues despite international appeals and binding orders from the International Court of Justice to halt the violence.

(The Palestine Chronicle)