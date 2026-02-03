A Palestinian prisoner died days after being released from Israeli custody, highlighting systematic torture and medical neglect in prisons.

Key Developments

Khalid al-Saifi died one week after release from Israeli detention in a critical medical condition.

He was freed from Ramleh Prison Clinic, suffering severe pulmonary fibrosis and extreme physical deterioration.

Prisoner groups say releases often come only after irreversible damage has been inflicted.

Israeli prisons are accused of systematic torture, starvation, and medical neglect.

Al-Saifi’s death comes amid growing global scrutiny of Israel’s detention regime.

Death After Release

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club announced on Monday the death of Khalid al-Saifi, a former Palestinian detainee from Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, just one week after his release from Israeli prisons.

Al-Saifi was freed on January 25, 2026, from the Ramleh Prison Clinic in what prisoner advocacy groups described as a life-threatening medical condition. He died days later following a rapid deterioration in his health.

At the time of his release, Al-Saifi was unable to walk unassisted and required intensive medical care. Medical reports confirmed he was suffering from severe pulmonary fibrosis, alongside extreme physical exhaustion and systemic weakness.

Released Only When Beyond Recovery

According to the Prisoners’ Club, Al-Saifi’s case exemplifies a growing pattern in which Palestinian prisoners are released only after reaching irreversible stages of illness.

“This is not a humanitarian release,” the organization said, stressing that freeing detainees in critical condition does not end the crime but merely transfers its consequences outside prison walls.

Al-Saifi’s detention during Israel’s war on Gaza was his second arrest since October 2023. On both occasions, he was released directly to hospital care after prolonged mistreatment, according to prisoner rights groups.

Systematic Medical Neglect

Palestinian prisoner organizations say Israeli prisons have become sites of systematic medical neglect, where chronic illnesses are ignored, treatment is delayed or denied, and prisoners are left to deteriorate physically and psychologically.

They report widespread cases of untreated injuries, severe weight loss, broken bones, and infectious diseases, including scabies, due to overcrowding and unhygienic conditions.

“The body itself becomes evidence,” the Prisoners’ Club said, describing prisoners’ physical collapse as proof of what it called a policy of slow execution.

Not an Isolated Case

Advocacy groups warn that Al-Saifi’s death is part of a wider crisis affecting thousands of Palestinian detainees. All recently released prisoners, they say, show signs of physical and psychological harm to varying degrees, with some requiring emergency surgery or prolonged hospitalization.

“These prisons are no longer detention facilities,” the group said. “They are torture systems designed to break the human body.”

Growing International Attention

Al-Saifi’s death came days after international protests marking the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Prisoners, during which activists highlighted the plight of more than 9,200 Palestinians currently held in Israeli prisons.

During those actions, former detainees’ testimonies described starvation-level food rations, prolonged solitary confinement, and denial of medical care—conditions that prisoner advocates say mirror those that led to Al-Saifi’s death.

While global attention often centers on high-profile cases, Palestinian groups stress that Al-Saifi’s story reflects the routine reality faced by detainees whose suffering rarely makes headlines.

‘Freedom That Comes Too Late’

For Palestinian prisoner organizations, the death of Khalid al-Saifi underscores a grim reality: freedom delayed until the body collapses is no freedom at all.

They have called on international human rights institutions to urgently investigate deaths following release, demand access to Israeli detention facilities, and hold those responsible for systemic abuse accountable.

“Release does not mean survival,” the Prisoners’ Club said. “In many cases, it simply marks the final stage of the crime.”

(QNN, PC, Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, Palestinian Media)