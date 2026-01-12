Palestinian families in the Bedouin village of Shallal al-Auja, north of Jericho, were forced to leave their homes on Monday due to attacks from illegal Israeli Jewish settlers.

Israeli occupation forces detained two Palestinians on Monday and handed over the body of another Palestinian man to his family in Hebron (al-Khalil), in the southern West Bank, on Monday.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, occupation forces raided several neighborhoods in Hebron and detained Mu’tasim Abdul-Jawad al-Junaidi and Omar Jawad Mohammad al-Himouni.

They also handed over the body of Shaker Falah Ahmad al-Ja’bari, 58, to his family, after abducting and withholding it since Saturday. Al-Ja’bari was shot and killed by occupation forces who opened fire on him inside his vehicle in the Khallat Hadour area of ​​Hebron.

Families Forcibly Displaced

Palestinian families in the Bedouin village of Shallal al-Auja, north of Jericho, were forced to leave their homes on Monday due to attacks from illegal Israeli Jewish settlers.

WAFA’s correspondent reported that dozens of members of the Rashayda family were forced to dismantle their homes, which included eight houses and a sheep pen, and leave the area after repeated attacks.

These attacks included illegal settlers releasing their livestock into the vicinity of the homes and grazing lands, and preventing shepherds from accessing their land for several days.

The report noted that 20 families from the Arab al-Rashayda tribe from Yatta, and 13 families from the Arab al-Ghawanimah tribe, were forced to leave on Sunday, while 20 families of farmers from Yatta left last Saturday, and 26 families from the Ka’abneh tribe left last Thursday. This is due to the repeated attacks and daily harassment by illegal settlers over the past few weeks.

Elsewhere, Israeli occupation forces delivered demolition notices on Monday in the village of Issawiya, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

Local sources told WAFA that the occupation forces were accompanied by personnel from the Israeli-controlled Jerusalem municipality. They photographed several buildings and homes before delivering the demolition notices.

Illegal Settler Attacks

Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by illegal settlers, raided the village of Rashaydeh, east of Bethlehem, on Monday, WAFA reported.

They reportedly assaulted shepherds and attempted to seize their sheep. However, the villagers confronted them and prevented them from doing so. The occupation forces fired tear gas and stun grenades during the raid, the report stated. No injuries were reported.

Elsewhere on Monday morning, illegal settlers grazed their livestock on Palestinian-owned land south of Al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, according to WAFA.

The illegal settlers, under the protection of occupation forces, grazed their livestock on agricultural land in the Al-Khala’il area, south of Al-Mughayyir, and damaged several olive trees.

Demolition Order for Football Field

Israeli occupation forces renewed a demolition order on Monday for a seven-a-side football field in Aida Refugee Camp, north of Bethlehem, according to WAFA.

Munther Amira, head of the Aida Youth Center, told the news agency that the order was issued under the pretext that the football field was built without a permit. The field is located in the Khallat Hammama area on the outskirts of the camp, near the separation wall and settlement expansion, the report stated.

The order grants the owners a week to carry out the demolition themselves, or the occupation authorities will demolish it at the owners’ expense. Amira noted that the field had previously been slated for demolition in November of last year, the report added.

Forced Closures, Tightened Checkpoint

Also on Monday, Israeli occupation forces closed the iron gate erected on the main road near Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah, WAFA reported.

The closure forced hundreds of vehicles to use rough dirt roads to enter and exit Ramallah, resulting in severe traffic congestion. Israeli occupation forces also tightened the military procedures at the Atara checkpoint north of the city, causing more traffic congestion as they subjected Palestinian vehicles to searches.

According to the Quds News Network (QNN), Israeli occupation forces also abducted an injured journalist from his home on Monday. Mohammad Atta Sharaka was detained after his home in the Jalazon refugee camp, north of Ramallah, was raided.

