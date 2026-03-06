New revelations suggest Russia is sharing intelligence with Iran, dramatically widening the war triggered by US-Israeli aggression.

Key Takeaways

The Washington Post reports Russia is providing Iran with intelligence on US military positions across the Middle East.

The intelligence reportedly includes locations of US warships and aircraft involved in the war.

Analysts say the sophistication of Iranian strikes suggests external intelligence support.

Moscow previously condemned the US-Israeli attack on Iran as “unprovoked armed aggression.”

The development signals that a major nuclear-armed power may already be participating in the war indirectly.

Russia Quietly Enters the War

New revelations reported by The Washington Post suggest that Russia may already be participating indirectly in the war triggered by the US-Israeli aggression on Iran, marking a potentially dramatic escalation of the conflict.

According to three officials familiar with the intelligence cited by the newspaper, Russia has been providing Iran with targeting information for attacks on US military forces in the Middle East.

The assistance reportedly includes the locations of American military assets operating in the region.

“Since the war began Saturday, Russia has passed Iran the locations of U.S. military assets, including warships and aircraft,” the officials told the newspaper.

The report described the intelligence support as potentially extensive.

“It does seem like it’s a pretty comprehensive effort,” one of the officials said.

If confirmed, the development would represent the first known instance of another major US rival actively assisting Iran’s military campaign since the war began.

When asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment, while Moscow has consistently framed the war as the result of Western aggression, the newspaper reported.

Russia has repeatedly called the attacks on Iran “an unprovoked act of armed aggression.”

Precise Iranian Strikes

Analysts say the reported intelligence sharing could help explain the growing precision of Iranian strikes against US targets across the region.

Since the beginning of the war, Iranian missile and drone attacks have hit multiple US positions, command facilities, and radar installations.

According to the Washington Post, the pattern of Iranian strikes suggests a level of targeting sophistication that may exceed Tehran’s independent capabilities.

Dara Massicot, a specialist on the Russian military at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Iranian attacks appear to be targeting critical military systems.

“Iran is making very precise hits on early warning radars or over-the-horizon radars,” Massicot said.

“They’re doing this in a very targeted way. They’re going after command and control.”

One of the most deadly incidents so far occurred on Sunday, when an Iranian drone attack struck a US facility in Kuwait, killing six American troops and injuring several others.

According to US officials cited by the Washington Post, Iran has launched thousands of one-way attack drones and hundreds of missiles against US military installations, embassies, and other targets.

Meanwhile, the joint US-Israeli campaign has struck more than 2,000 Iranian targets, including missile facilities, naval assets, and senior leadership sites.

Despite these strikes, experts say Iran’s retaliatory operations have demonstrated a high degree of coordination.

Nicole Grajewski of Harvard University’s Belfer Center noted that Iranian strikes appear to have improved significantly in both accuracy and effectiveness.

“They’re getting through air defenses,” she said.

She added that Iranian operations show a level of “sophistication” in both targeting choices and strike coordination.

Russia–Iran Military Partnership

Experts say Russia’s advanced intelligence capabilities could significantly enhance Iran’s ability to strike US forces.

Unlike the United States, Iran possesses only a small number of military satellites and lacks a full satellite constellation capable of tracking global military movements.

Russia, by contrast, operates a sophisticated network of intelligence satellites and surveillance platforms developed over decades of military competition with NATO.

According to analysts, access to Russian imagery or signals intelligence could allow Iranian forces to identify vulnerable US assets such as radar systems, aircraft positions, or temporary command structures.

The Washington Post reported that the quality of Russia’s intelligence gathering remains among the best in the world.

One official cited by the newspaper said Russia still ranks among the world’s most advanced intelligence powers.

The intelligence cooperation also reflects the deepening military partnership between Moscow and Tehran.

Since the start of the Ukraine war in 2022, Iran has become one of Russia’s most important strategic partners.

Iran provided Russia with the technology to manufacture low-cost attack drones, which Moscow has used extensively to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses.

Now, according to officials quoted by the Washington Post, the intelligence assistance may represent a form of strategic reciprocity.

“The Russians are more than aware of the assistance that we’re giving the Ukrainians,” one official said, referring to Western intelligence support for Kyiv.

“I think they were very happy to try to get some payback.”

Moscow’s Warnings

The intelligence revelations follow several days of increasingly sharp warnings from senior Russian officials about the consequences of the war.

Earlier this week, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, warned that US attempts to reshape governments abroad could lead to global conflict.

“If Trump continues his insane course of criminally changing political regimes, it will undoubtedly begin,” Medvedev told the Russian state news agency Tass.

He described the war as “a grave mistake” by Washington and warned that escalation could trigger catastrophic consequences.

In one of his starkest remarks, Medvedev said the risks of nuclear confrontation should not be underestimated.

“If one were to occur, Hiroshima and Nagasaki would be child’s play in a sandbox.”

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also condemned the war, describing the strikes on Iran as “unprovoked armed aggression of the US and Israel.”

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that such actions violate “fundamental international law norms and have serious consequences for the entire Middle East region.”

Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s support for “a political-diplomatic settlement of the conflict.”

War Expands

The Washington Post report suggests that the war may already be expanding beyond a regional confrontation into a broader geopolitical struggle involving major global powers.

While Russia’s involvement remains indirect, the intelligence assistance would mark the first time a nuclear-armed state has actively supported Iranian military operations against US forces.

The development comes as the conflict continues to widen across the Middle East, with Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting US military facilities and Israeli infrastructure while Washington and Tel Aviv expand their campaign against Iranian targets.

The US-Israeli aggression on Iran has already disrupted global energy markets, triggered shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, and raised fears of a wider international confrontation.

If Russia’s intelligence assistance continues, analysts warn that the conflict could increasingly resemble the proxy dynamics that have shaped global conflicts throughout the modern era.

But in this case, the stakes may be far higher.

(Washington Post, TASS, Anadolu, PC, Social Media)