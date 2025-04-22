The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah May Grunwald's avatar
Sarah May Grunwald
Apr 24

I paid my respects this morning at St Peters with my Keffiyeh on. I fear Palestinians have lost their only champion in the West, and pray that the next pope cares.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture