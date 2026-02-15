Three Palestinians confront the aftermath of war through art, burial, and shattered dreams amid destruction across the Gaza Strip.

Three Portraits from Gaza

Farah Ajjour: With cultural centers destroyed, the shoreline became Gaza’s last classroom where children process trauma through art.

Mahmoud Hammad: Families themselves search rubble for remains, turning mourning into daily manual labor in the absence of recovery capacity.

Mohammed Ziyad: War injuries transformed a parkour trainer’s future from building youth programs to relearning movement and purpose.

A Shoreline of Color

Farah Ajjour chose the sea because it was the only place left that did not feel closed.

On a narrow stretch of beach west of Gaza City, she sat cross-legged with a sheet of paper resting on her knees. Around her, girls unpacked small boxes of paint — bright colors that contrasted sharply with the gray skyline behind them. Most nearby buildings were damaged or abandoned, and the open horizon felt larger than any room they had entered in two years.

Farah Ajjour explained in an interview with the Anadolu news agency that the gathering was less an art activity than a release:

“This workshop gave us a chance to release what we were holding inside.”

For two years she had lived between displacement shelters and temporary housing, where daily life revolved around queues for water and food. Cultural centers where she once practiced drawing were destroyed during the war, leaving the shoreline as the only open space available.

She painted a sun rising above water.

Other girls drew women in traditional dress, Palestinian flags, and wide landscapes without walls. None drew aircraft or explosions. The absence itself was deliberate — not denial, but refusal to let violence define imagination.

Workshop organizer Noura Al-Qassasiya described art as a second language after catastrophe — a way to communicate trauma without repeating it in images of blood and rubble.

Farah looked toward the horizon before adding, “I want my voice to be heard through my art. There is no place where I can do that except the seashore.”

For a few hours, the beach became the only place where the future could be imagined before it was rebuilt.

The Father Who Cannot Finish Mourning

Every morning, Mahmoud Hammad walks to a mound of sand and broken concrete that used to be his home.

He carries a shovel and a metal sieve. Nothing else.

The six-story building in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood collapsed after a massive bomb struck it while his family was inside. He survived with fractured ribs, shoulder, and pelvic injuries. His wife and six children did not.

Months later, he returned — not to rebuild, but to search.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, he lifted the small sieve in his hand and said: “In the absence of machinery, this is what we have.”

Neighbors helped him recover the remains of his brother’s family early on, but his own children remain beneath hardened layers of debris compacted by time and winter rain. Each handful of sand is both hope and dread.

He pauses often, brushing dust from fragments he recognizes — a tile piece, a small object from the kitchen — proofs that the house once held daily life.

His wife had been pregnant.

“She and our unborn child died together,” he said.

Across Gaza, thousands remain buried beneath destroyed buildings because heavy equipment has not entered at the scale required for recovery. Families perform the work themselves.

For Hammad, burial is not closure but duty: “They deserve to be buried with dignity.”

He returns every day. Not because he expects to finish, but because stopping would mean leaving them behind.

The Athlete Who Cannot Jump

Before the war, Mohammed Ziyad moved across Gaza’s rooftops faster than most people could run on the streets.

He trained children in parkour — teaching them how to leap across obstacles and navigate the city with confidence. He planned to open a gym dedicated to mentoring young athletes.

An airstrike in Khan Yunis ended that future.

In testimony broadcast by Al Jazeera Mubasher, the 31-year-old described how the blast shattered his jaw, knocked out teeth, caused internal bleeding, and severely damaged one eye, leaving him blind on that side.

His cousin died beside him despite attempts to reach medical care.

He spent days trapped inside a hospital amid fighting before evacuating through devastated streets toward Rafah. Doctors later confirmed his injuries would prevent physical exertion.

He cannot run. He cannot jump.

What pains him most is interruption, not injury.

“I used to train children, and we were trying to open a place where we could teach parkour and support young talent, but the war destroyed everything,” he said in the interview.

Parkour had been about overcoming obstacles — transforming walls into pathways. Now the environment controls his movement, forcing every step to be measured.

He still instructs children verbally when he can, correcting posture and technique. The training continues through memory even if his body cannot demonstrate it.

Across Gaza, reconstruction is discussed in billions of dollars and years of engineering. But in the present, recovery is measured differently: a painting made where buildings once stood, a burial attempted by hand, a sport remembered through instruction.

These lives do not mark the end of war.

They mark what remains when survival itself becomes the only possible future.

(Anadolu, Al-Jazeera Mubasher – edited and prepared by the Palestine Chronicle)