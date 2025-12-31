A short family video showing former Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida with his son has been widely circulated on social media in recent days.

A short video showing Abu Obeida, the former spokesman of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, interacting with his young son has widely circulated on social media over recent days, drawing significant attention across Palestinian and regional platforms.

The one-minute clip shows Abu Obeida in a private family setting, speaking with his son, Yaman, who responds to a series of basic questions, including identifying Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine. The footage contrasts sharply with Abu Obeida’s public image, as he was known to audiences primarily through masked appearances and formal military statements.

The video began circulating shortly after the Al-Qassam Brigades announced last Monday that Abu Obeida had been killed during Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. In a subsequent statement, the Al-Kahlout family confirmed that he was killed in an assassination operation last August alongside his wife, two daughters, and his son Yaman.

According to family members, the clip was shared by Abu Obeida’s brother, who said he had kept the video privately before deciding to publish it. In accompanying remarks, he described the footage as a personal family memory rather than material intended for public release.

Following its publication, the video spread rapidly across social media platforms, prompting extensive engagement and commentary. Journalists, activists, and social media users remarked on the contrast between Abu Obeida’s public role and the domestic scene shown in the footage, while others framed the clip within broader discussions about family life in Gaza under prolonged war.

In parallel, users also recirculated older personal material, including a video recorded in 2015 showing Abu Obeida singing the Iraqi patriotic song “My Homeland” during a family gathering. That footage similarly gained traction online, contributing to renewed discussion of his personal background.

The widespread circulation of these videos reflects a broader pattern on social media, where private or previously unseen recordings of public figures often resurface following their deaths, generating attention that extends beyond their official or public-facing roles.

