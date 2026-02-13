The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
10h

Pro israel= pro genocide.

Reply
Share
1WhiteTree's avatar
1WhiteTree
13h

YES!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture