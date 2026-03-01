The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
roger hawcroft's avatar
roger hawcroft
10h

... yet I will be astonished if I read or hear even a word or two in any western mainstream media or from any western politician or 'leader', which mentions, let alone acknowledges these positive and selfless aspects of Ali Khamenei's character. As sadly, I feel quite sure that there will be few, if any, of the populace of the west who think of a serious theological and intellectual scholar in anything but negative terms - not because of any knowledge but as a result of their having received socialisation (indoctrination) as skewed and intensive as any for which Islamic nations are loudly derided.

I have no religion, not least because of the extent to which it has contributed to wars throughout history, regardless of the faith or 'God' which supposedly blessed their belief. Even so, I hold no ill for those individuals who honestly believe and are true to their faith, regardless of whether I consider that belief rational or not. That I don't have faith myself is because I know it to be a product of human notions and not any almighty, let alone 'loving heavenly entity.'

It disgusts and angers me, though I moderate both, that governments of a nation in which I was born and others in which I've lived, worked and taught, have committed the atrocities against other nations, particular non-Christian ones, that they have and perhaps just as egregiously, justified those actions by citing evidence of undeserved privilege and indoctrinated control of the masses which is no worse than that which they themselves have committed and commit.

The hypocrisy of all that is manifest. I am quite confident that, sadly, we will see much more of it in the coming days and weeks. I am also quite sure that no loving deity would permit the horrors and extremes of difference in the lot of human beings which is ignored, claimed to be inevitable, blamed on the victims, justified by reference to some unknown but greater wisdom, or given lip-service by hypocritical and self-serving leaders, megalomaniacs, tyrants, demagogues or similar who consider that their beliefs are of greater validity than those of others.

In spite of its collective and individual brilliance and all its achievements in scientific and technological domains, humanity behaves in as selfishly ignorant ways as a group of toddlers arguing over toys, when it comes to acceptance of difference as opportunity rather than threat and collaboration over conflict as the way to peace, harmony and a humane world for all.

Reply
Share
Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
10h

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/while-the-cunts-of-amerikkka-sleep?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture