The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
9m

A Hobbesian war of each against all only benefits the British geopolitical game masters. As Lord Palmerston once said, "We British have no permanent friends, only permanent interests".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
cxrxy's avatar
cxrxy
19m

booooo to guestlisters of zionazi scum

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture