A photo circulating online shows the new Rafah crossing, heavily militarized with surveillance and facial-recognition technology under Israeli control. (Photo: Social Media)

Rafah crossing reopened under strict Israeli controls, allowing limited movement while thousands of Gaza patients remain trapped awaiting urgent medical care.

Key Developments

The Rafah crossing officially reopened on Monday after more than 18 months of near-total closure imposed by Israel.

Only small, pre-approved numbers are allowed to exit Gaza or return, following Israeli security vetting.

Roughly 150 patients and companions are scheduled to leave daily, while an estimated 22,000 patients await treatment abroad.

Israel completed a checkpoint corridor, including identity checks and biometric screening, before reopening.

EU personnel are deployed at the crossing, overseeing procedures alongside Palestinian staff under Israeli oversight.

The Rafah crossing officially reopened on Monday, marking a partial resumption of movement between the Gaza Strip and Egypt after more than a year and a half of closure imposed under Israeli military control.

Egyptian official media confirmed that the crossing began operations with an initial exchange of travelers, allowing a limited number of Palestinians to leave Gaza and a smaller number to return. According to Egyptian and Israeli media reports, approximately 50 people were expected to cross in each direction on the first day, while around 150 patients and their companions were scheduled to exit Gaza for medical treatment in Egypt.

The Palestinian side of the crossing began operating on a trial basis on Sunday, following Israel’s completion of a new security corridor inside the terminal. Israel has controlled the Palestinian side of Rafah since May 2024, during its military campaign on Gaza that began in October 2023.

Strict Controls and Israeli Oversight

Under the current mechanism, all movement through Rafah is subject to prior Israeli approval. Israeli authorities have established a screening corridor—referred to by Israeli officials as “Regevim”—where identities are checked against pre-approved lists. Security procedures reportedly include physical searches and facial-recognition technology.

Palestinian personnel are operating the crossing under European Union supervision, while Israel maintains control over security approvals. The EU’s foreign policy chief described the reopening as a “positive step,” confirming that European monitors are present on the ground.

However, Palestinian officials say the process remains opaque and heavily restricted. Gaza’s government media office warned that the reopening risks becoming a “new form of siege” if Israel continues to impose unilateral conditions.

Medical Emergency

The limited reopening has underscored the scale of Gaza’s medical catastrophe. Gaza health officials estimate that at least 22,000 patients and wounded individuals urgently require treatment outside the enclave, including thousands of children and critically ill patients.

Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, said Gaza hospitals were informed that only five critically ill patients would be allowed to leave on the first day, a figure he described as “catastrophically insufficient.”

Health authorities report that more than 1,200 patients have died over the past months while waiting for permission to leave Gaza for treatment.

Who Can Leave—and Who Cannot

According to Israeli and Egyptian officials, movement through Rafah is currently restricted to Gaza residents only. Israel approves exit lists in advance, while Egypt reviews entry requests. Palestinians who left Gaza during the war may return only after coordination with Egyptian authorities and Israeli security approval.

Foreign journalists are not permitted to enter Gaza through Rafah under the current arrangement.

Criticism and Political Reactions

Palestinian officials and rights groups say the reopening fails to address Gaza’s broader humanitarian needs. While movement of individuals has resumed on a limited scale, there has been no corresponding easing of restrictions on humanitarian aid, fuel, or essential goods.

Hamas warned that any Israeli obstruction at Rafah would constitute a violation of ceasefire understandings, urging mediators and guarantor states to closely monitor Israeli conduct at the crossing.

Critics argue that the gap between Gaza’s medical needs and Israel’s imposed movement quotas highlights the punitive nature of the current system. At the present rate, it would take months for critically ill patients to exit Gaza—assuming no further disruptions.

Siege Intact

While the reopening of Rafah has been welcomed as a symbolic break in Gaza’s isolation, Palestinians stress that the crossing remains firmly under Israeli control. For thousands of patients, families, and displaced residents, Rafah’s reopening has so far offered limited relief—raising fears that the enclave’s humanitarian crisis will persist despite the appearance of movement.

(PC, AJA, Egyptian Media, Israeli Media, Gaza Health Officials, EU Statements)