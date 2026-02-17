The announcement of Ramadan marks a shared moment across Palestine, but the experience differs profoundly from previous years.

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, announced that Wednesday marks the first day of Ramadan in Palestine after the crescent moon was sighted at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Across the Muslim world, the announcement typically signals crowded markets, lanterns in the streets, and families preparing for shared meals. In Gaza, however, the holy month begins amid devastation caused by the ongoing genocide.

Gaza: Ramadan in Ruins

Entire neighborhoods remain destroyed after months of Israeli bombardment. Families who once gathered around full tables now organize their fasting day around humanitarian aid distribution schedules.

Zahra Abdel Raouf remembers previous Ramadans when her children gathered around several dishes prepared at home. Speaking to the World Food Programme, she recalled that “every year we were together,” describing how children once eagerly awaited the evening meal.

Today, the family lives in a tent after their house was destroyed during the genocide, and meals depend on aid kitchens.

A nearby food distribution point serving rice, peas, carrots, and bulgur has become central to their survival. Abdel Raouf explained that the family often walks long distances searching for food and sometimes returns without any. She described the situation simply as “survival with whatever we can afford.”

The transformation of Ramadan is stark. Before the genocide, children anticipated sweets and lanterns. Now they wait for distribution lines.

Parents cannot work. Clothing comes from neighbors’ donations. Bread, when available, does not last long for large families. Meat has largely disappeared from daily meals.

Humanitarian agencies report that many families break their fast with minimal food and limited clean water. The pre-dawn meal is often tea and bread, chosen less for nutrition than availability — conditions shaped by the ongoing genocide and siege.

Yet Gaza’s deep spirituality remains unstoppable.

In camps and improvised shelters, families cook over open fires between damaged buildings. At sunset, the call to prayer echoes across rubble as residents gather on the ground to share what they have.

Residents have begun decorating destroyed streets and damaged homes with handmade lanterns and recycled materials so children can still experience Ramadan despite the genocide. Volunteers and families paint murals on broken walls and hang lights across alleys.

Prayer also adapts. With most mosques destroyed during the genocide, worshippers form lines outdoors or in courtyards.

Abdel Raouf described the emotional change from previous years, noting that the joy once associated with the month has largely disappeared but that gratitude remains. Even in displacement, families continue to fast and gather for iftar, preserving the meaning of the month amid genocide.

Ramadan in Gaza has become defined less by celebration than by endurance under genocide.

West Bank: Ramadan Under Occupation

While Gaza faces genocide, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank enter Ramadan under intensified Israeli military measures.

Israeli forces deployed additional battalions and special units across the territory ahead of the holy month, citing security concerns. Arrest raids and demolition operations have increased, according to reports in the Hebrew newspaper Haaretz.

Access to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque — traditionally the focal point of Ramadan worship — will be heavily restricted. Israel will allow approximately 10,000 women over 55 and a similar number of men over 65 to enter from the West Bank, refusing to expand permits due to security concerns.

For most Palestinians, the mosque will remain inaccessible.

At the same time, Israel continues to bar roughly 140,000 Palestinian workers from entering Israel for employment, worsening economic hardship during a period typically associated with charity and communal meals.

Israeli occupation authorities have also approved policies expanding settlement activity and transferring building licensing powers in Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Bethlehem areas to the military administration — measures Palestinians view as part of a broader system accompanying the genocide in Gaza and control in the West Bank.

Israeli security sources acknowledged these steps may heighten tensions during Ramadan. Reports also note continued settler attacks and describe growing frustration among Palestinians due to economic pressure and movement restrictions.

Schools operate partially due to the financial crisis, and unemployment remains widespread.

Ramadan nights in the West Bank, once marked by movement between mosques and family visits, now unfold under checkpoints and patrols. Many families plan travel carefully to avoid detention or delays.

The holy month continues — but under military control while genocide unfolds in Gaza.

Faith and Resilience

Despite genocide in Gaza and occupation in the West Bank, Palestinians continue to shape Ramadan through collective resilience.

In Gaza, residents decorate ruins with colored banners and handmade lanterns. Volunteers organize small communal meals whenever possible. Families share limited food — sometimes only bread and tea — with neighbors.

Children participate in improvised celebrations, carrying lanterns made from recycled cans and playing in damaged streets transformed into temporary gathering spaces despite the genocide surrounding them.

Prayer shifts outdoors. Courtyards, sidewalks, and tents become mosques.

In the West Bank, families unable to reach Al-Aqsa pray in local mosques and public spaces. Neighborhood charity initiatives continue despite economic hardship. Markets operate cautiously around restrictions, but the rhythm of fasting and evening meals persists.

Across both territories, testimonies consistently emphasize patience and continuity rather than celebration. The focus has shifted from abundance to meaning during genocide.

Parents still wake children for suhoor. Neighbors still exchange food. Communities still gather at sunset, whether in courtyards, streets, or camps.

The announcement of Ramadan marks a shared moment across Palestine, but the experience differs profoundly from previous years. What remains unchanged is the determination to observe it.

In Gaza, fasting accompanies survival under genocide.

In the West Bank, prayer navigates restrictions.

In both places, Ramadan continues — preserved through practice, memory, and collective endurance despite genocide.

