The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane J's avatar
Diane J
8d

An end to The Blair Bitch Project, what a shame. The bastard should have been on the chopping board a long time ago - the blood-sucking, murderous leech.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jacqueline Holden's avatar
Jacqueline Holden
8d

In my opinion it’s at least one positive - not a single good thing would come from his involvement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture