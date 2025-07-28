Resala: A Message to the Destroyers – A Poem for Gaza
By Roger Sheety
Public evil enters the house of each man, the gates of his courtyard cannot keep it out, it leaps over the high wall; let him flee to a corner of his bedchamber, it will certainly find him out. —Solon
You who sought to destroy us
Have failed.
You who ignored us
Have failed.
And you who mocked us
Are now alone.
We will remember and write
Where you sought to forget and erase.
We will create and create again
Where you destroyed.
And we will not make
Your theft holy.
And we will not recognize
Your unnaming,
And your unmaking,
Your fabricating,
And your usurping.
We turn our backs to your
Perverse inverse of history.
We turn our backs to you
So to bear witness and remember:
From Deir Yassin to Sabra and Shatila,
From Sheikh Jarrah to Beit Hanina,
And from Gaza to Khan Younis
And Rafah,
We will not forgive the unforgivable,
And we will not forget.
We have stared into the abyss
Of your monstrous
White phosphorus
And we saw your face.
But you lost the moment
You attacked.
And your walls
Will not protect you
From your own
Conscience.
And your walls
Will not protect you
From your own
History.
And what you stole
We will take back,
Thought by thought,
Inch by inch,
Until your bloody curse
Becomes our blessing.
Genocide is your true birthright,
And your true legacy.
Palestine is ours.
Yours are the guns and the tanks,
Yours are the bulldozers and the bombs.
And yours are the litany of lies and tall tales.
But ours is the culture,
And the time,
And the spirit,
And the will.
No to land theft,
No to cultural theft,
No to colonization,
No to occupation.
The slave always says “yes.”
Until we are free,
Usurper you are,
And so you will
Always be.
– Roger Sheety is an editor and writer, and has published essays and articles for The Palestine Chronicle and the Middle East Eye focusing on Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.
