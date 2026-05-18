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amali's avatar
amali
2h

It is majorly about defiance. Who dares to challenge those who believe they own the world?

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Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
7h

Apparently, unlike Israel, Iran does not have the right to defend itself. Who does it think it is, standing up to U.S.-Israeli interests, however morbidly corrupt?! …

There has been, and almost certainly will continue to be, an overly predictable American-UK proclivity for sanctioning Iran, its officials and even their allies since the Iranian Revolution, sanctions resulting in, among other negative impacts, reduced oil production revenue by the country long-demonized by much of the West.

The 1979 Iranian Revolution's expulsion of major Western nations was in large part due to British and American companies exploiting Iran's plentiful fossil fuel. The expulsion may have been a big-profit-losing lesson learned by the ‘energy’-corporation heads, one that they, via intense lobbyist influence over the relevant governments in Washington and London, would resist reoccurring to them anywhere globally.

If/when Iran militarily surrenders to U.S./Western forces thus big corporate interests, soon-enough afterwards it will also be compelled to surrender access to much of its vast fossil fuel reserves to American and British ‘energy’ companies. Those corporations, and likely Israel’s government/interests as well, know there's still much to be effectively appropriated. And it’s understandably probable that those corporate fossil-fuel interests would like Iran’s government to fall thus re-enabling their access to Iran’s resources.

The U.S./British invasion and occupation of Iraq (2003-11) very likely were viciously violent acts largely motivated by such Western insatiable corporate greed. According to AI Overview (for what it's worth), “some [U.S.] companies did secure lucrative contracts for oil services and exploration in Iraq following the war.” Also, “British oil companies, particularly BP, significantly benefited from the Iraq War by gaining access to and exploiting Iraq's vast oil reserves.”

Yet, I read/heard nothing in the mainstream (Western) news-media about these post-war foreign fossil-fuel-corporation incursions into Iraq; and I doubt that the morally-/ethically-challenged news outlets would objectively/fully report on similar big-business incursions into a post-war-defeated Iran.

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