Art and culture have long enabled us to confront dispossession, assert identity, and resist erasure by colonization and now genocide. Cultural resistance emerged amidst pervasive repression, becoming essential to our attempts to preserve and assert our narrative.

Literature/poetry, the visual arts, music, film and theater have contributed accessible cultural practices with the potential to inspire resistance and steadfastness. In Palestine, art powerfully communicates Palestinian narratives and lived experiences of suffering under colonial rule.

Sliman Mansour, the renowned artist, author, cartoonist, painter and sculptor, recalls how, in the First Intifada, Israeli authorities routinely harassed Palestinian artists, shut down their exhibitions, and banned the production of political art. Artists prohibited from using the colors of the Palestinian flag were by no means spared if they painted a watermelon instead, with their work still confiscated. Today, the watermelon is as a national symbol for Palestinians and solidarity movements worldwide, simultaneously attesting to continued repression and the enduring creativity of our resistance.

In Palestine, cultural resistance was not an accessory to political struggle and was instead woven into its fabric. Embroidery, music, poetry, theater, and visual art became lifelines, sustaining communities in the face of censorship, curfew, and military violence. They preserved identity when public expression was criminalized and carried the uprising’s rhythms into homes, refugee camps, and streets.

Read the full article here ..