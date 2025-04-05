The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Thomas Sudlow's avatar
Patrick Thomas Sudlow
Apr 5

I believe one of the failures of Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, is their treatment of the Zionist ethnic cleansing, is 'bothsidesism'!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture