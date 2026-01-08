The demand came in the wake of Israel’s decision to ban 37 internationally renowned charities and humanitarian organizations, including Oxfam, Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Several leading actresses and singers, including Dame Judi Dench and Annie Lennox, have added their names to a campaign by around 100 mothers urging pressure on the British government to demand “tangible actions” from Israel in the face of a deepening maternity crisis in the Gaza Strip.

“In Gaza, we are witnessing the incredible capacity of mothers and fathers to love and nurture and take care of their children against all odds, but love alone cannot replace food, shelter, materials to let them live,” they said in a letter to Mumsnet, the UK’s largest online network for parents.

“As the Israeli government (who are blocking the aid) is supported by the British government, we believe UK citizens have a responsibility to insist on the delivery of this vital aid,” the letter, signed by Britain and Ireland’s most celebrated mothers, added.

It came in the wake of Israel’s controversial decision to ban 37 internationally renowned charities and humanitarian organizations, including Oxfam, Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

‘Killing Continues’

“Mumsnet has a powerful platform to advocate for the safety and protection of women and children and we appeal to you, as mothers, to use it now,” the letter stated.

The signatories stressed that any hopes raised by the ceasefire announcement in October “have been dashed.”

They added, “As Amnesty International and the UN have warned, the killing continues and the catastrophe has only slowed its pace.’

Many people “would be shocked to hear,” they noted, “that the world’s most respected charities, including Save the Children and Oxfam, are still being blocked by Israel from bringing life-saving supplies into Gaza.”

“These are not abstract items- it’s food, warm clothing, blankets, baby formula, medicines, sanitary pads, hygiene supplies — all sitting just miles away at shut borders,” they emphasized.

‘Unimaginable Birth Conditions’

The signatories pointed out that “Britain’s mothers would be devastated by Unicef’s warning that ‘thousands of mothers who’ve been left starving are now giving birth to underweight or premature babies who die in intensive care units or struggle to survive acute malnutrition.’”

Women in Gaza “are giving birth in unimaginable conditions, with many alone, at high risk,” they stated, while “four brand-new state-of-the-art Mobile Maternity Clinics are waiting across the border in Egypt, all refused entry.”

This, they stressed, was incomprehensible “when the infant mortality rate has risen 75% over the past 2 years.”

These clinics, funded by the efforts of ordinary women across the UK and Ireland at coffee mornings and local groups, were created save the lives of thousands of mothers and babies, they stated.

“The safety of a mother and her baby is at the very heart of the Christmas story, we mustn’t forget that,” the letter stressed.

The signatories noted that last year, one of Mumsnet’s “unflinching demands” was ‘Make women and girls safe’.

“We urge you to include the women and girls of Gaza in this demand,” they stressed.

Mobile Maternity Clinics ‘Waiting’ in Egypt

They urged the network to call on the UK government to insist that Israel immediately allow the entry of four £75,000 (over $100,600) mobile maternity clinics and other medical equipment “currently waiting in Egypt” with Medics Worldwide and Palestine Aid.

In addition, they called for full access for independent NGOs such as Save the Children, Oxfam, MAP to deliver full humanitarian aid, stating “currently over 6,500 trucks blocked according to Israeli human rights group Btselem.”

They also demanded the delivery of sanitary pads and other essential menstrual and hygiene supplies for women and girls in the besieged enclave.

“Mumsnet is a powerhouse, and your advocacy for the protection of women and children carries real political weight,” the signatories urged.

“With every Prime Minister since David Cameron fielding your questions, it’s clear that when you speak, policymakers listen. No mother would turn away from the suffering of a child -and the children of Gaza are still suffering needlessly. Together as mothers, we can help,” they added.

The signatories stressed that the network’s “leadership now would galvanise them to demand tangible actions to get life saving supplies into Gaza and create safe conditions for women to give birth, giving those mothers and babies a chance at life.”

Rafah Crossing Shut

They emphasized that while they were “sharing the magic of Christmas with our children, it was heartbreaking to see images of little boys and girls just like ours in flooded tents and without food or warmth or medical support in Gaza, after everything they’ve already been through.”

The letter concluded: “We cannot leave them alone in the New Year.”

Israel has closed the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt since May 2024, as part of its two-year military offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 71,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 since October 2023.

Since a fragile ceasefire agreement took effect, the Israeli army has committed hundreds of violations, killing 422 Palestinians and wounding 1,189, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

(PC, Anadolu)