Reuters reports that Israeli forces detonated explosive-laden armored vehicles in densely populated Gaza City neighborhoods, causing widespread civilian destruction.

Israeli occupation forces carried out a sweeping demolition campaign in central Gaza City in the weeks preceding the October 10 ceasefire, using armored vehicles packed with massive quantities of explosives to destroy entire civilian neighborhoods, Reuters news agency reported in a detailed visual investigation.

According to the report, Israeli forces repurposed outdated M113 armored personnel carriers, converting them into remote-controlled vehicle bombs loaded with between one and three metric tons of explosives. These vehicles were reportedly driven into densely populated residential areas and detonated, unleashing blasts powerful enough to flatten multi-story apartment buildings and devastate surrounding blocks.

According to the report, the tactic was employed in neighborhoods including Tel al-Hawa and Sabra, long-established residential areas home to thousands of Palestinian families.

Residents described explosions of extraordinary force, shaking the ground and obliterating buildings far beyond the immediate blast sites. Entire streets were reduced to rubble within seconds.

One Gaza City resident told Reuters that his family’s five-story home, built over decades and sheltering more than 40 relatives, was completely destroyed in mid-September. The family had received no clear evacuation warning before the explosion and survived only by chance. Like many others, they were left homeless overnight.

Weapons experts cited in the report said the explosions were comparable in force to some of the most powerful air-dropped bombs used during the war. Debris from the armored vehicles themselves, including fragments of their aluminum hulls, was found scattered across the blast zones, underscoring the immense destructive capacity of the detonations.

Satellite imagery analyzed by Reuters showed that hundreds of buildings were destroyed or severely damaged in central Gaza City between early September and the ceasefire. The overwhelming majority of these structures were civilian homes located in densely populated urban neighborhoods, not isolated military sites.

Israeli authorities claimed the demolitions were carried out for military purposes, alleging the presence of Palestinian fighters in the targeted areas. However, no detailed public evidence was presented to justify the use of such high-yield explosives in civilian neighborhoods, according to the report.

International legal experts have repeatedly warned that deploying massive explosive force in urban residential areas raises serious concerns under international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the principles of distinction and proportionality.

For Gaza’s civilian population, the demolition campaign deepened an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

(PC, Reuters)