The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Wallace's avatar
Jim Wallace
1d

Israel is a terrorist state conducting ethnic cleansing!

Reply
Share
Claire Schut's avatar
Claire Schut
1d

I want to stop the genocide, the war-crimes, my boiling rage, the ongoing injustice. I want to stop what they are doing to you and your people, the Palestinians. I want to protect you. I want to bring you fresh food vegetables fruit olives, fresh water, a safe shelter, a shower, a clean bed. I want to comfort all the hurt terrified exhausted desperate - children, my sisters and brothers. I want to give back to each of you what has been so unjustly cruelly taken away, crushed. I want to give you a good night's sleep, in your own safe house and your own clean bed, a deep night's sleep - no drones, no bombs, no terror, no fear - just silence, the night and the stars above Palestine, with all your loved-ones within reach. God knows I'm praying for this, every day.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture