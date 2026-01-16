Palestinians pray near the body of Saeed al-Jarou, whose home was targeted in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah. (Photo: Osama al-Kahlout, QNN)

Israeli gunfire killed a Palestinian woman and wounded others in Gaza, as airstrikes, demolitions, and shelling continued across the Strip despite the ceasefire.

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian woman and wounded several others early Friday in the southern Gaza Strip, as airstrikes, demolitions, and gunfire continued across multiple areas despite the ceasefire agreement.

Medical sources said Sabah Ahmed Ali Abu Jameh, 62, was shot dead by Israeli gunfire west of Khan Yunis. Several others were injured when Israeli troops opened heavy fire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Khan Yunis and the al-Mawasi coastal area, where thousands have sought refuge.

At the same time, Israeli forces carried out airstrikes and targeted demolitions east of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, according to witnesses and medical officials. Israeli troops continue to maintain control over large parts of northern Gaza, as well as southern and eastern buffer zones, amounting to nearly half of the enclave.

The killing comes amid a broader escalation of Israeli attacks as the ceasefire entered its second phase. According to Palestinian reports, Israeli strikes and assassinations over the past 24 hours have killed at least 16 Palestinians and wounded dozens more across the Strip.

In central Gaza, Israeli attacks killed Ashraf al-Khatib, a leader in the al-Quds Brigades, along with his wife and one of his children, during shelling of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Israeli airstrikes also hit homes in Deir al-Balah, killing members of the al-Houli and al-Jarou families and wounding others.

In Gaza City, three Palestinians were killed after Israeli drones struck a police checkpoint near the Nabulsi Junction along al-Rashid Street. Additional injuries were reported in Jabaliya, where Israeli gunfire wounded displaced civilians, one critically, in a makeshift camp.

Further south, Israeli helicopter fire near Nasser Hospital in western Khan Yunis killed another Palestinian woman and wounded several others. In Rafah, emergency services reported the killing of two Palestinians near the al-Alam junction in the al-Mawasi area, including one unidentified victim whose body could not immediately be retrieved.

Israeli forces also carried out controlled demolitions of residential buildings east of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, while naval vessels opened fire off the coast of al-Zawaida and Deir al-Balah. Armored vehicles advanced east of Deir al-Balah amid heavy gunfire.

Since the ceasefire took effect in October, at least 451 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,250 wounded in Israeli attacks, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The total death toll since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023 has reached 71,441, with more than 171,000 injured.

Palestinian officials and residents have accused Israel of systematically violating the ceasefire through ongoing military operations, warning that the continued violence undermines any prospect of stability or relief for Gaza’s devastated population.

(PC, AL-Mayadeen, AJA, Anadolu)