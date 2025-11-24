Official portrait of Mike Huckabee, the United States ambassador to Israel. Source: Wikipedia, 2025.

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US conservative figures are calling for Ambassador Mike Huckabee’s recall after news emerged of his secret embassy meeting with convicted spy Jonathan Pollard, a move that reportedly alarmed US intelligence officials.

Israeli media reported on Sunday that US right-wing figures are demanding the recall of Washington’s ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, following revelations of an undisclosed meeting with former American spy Jonathan Pollard.

According to The New York Times, Huckabee met Pollard inside the US Embassy in occupied al-Quds in July 2025.

The meeting was not listed on the ambassador’s schedule and reportedly took place without the knowledge of senior US officials, including the CIA director and White House advisers.

Criticism from Trump-aligned Conservatives

The disclosure has provoked sharp criticism among conservative circles in Washington, particularly those close to President Donald Trump.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon called Huckabee “out of control” and urged the administration to summon him back to Washington immediately.

Pollard confirmed the meeting in statements to Israeli channel i24NEWS, saying he had personally initiated the request and adding: “I wanted to express my sincere appreciation for all the efforts he expended on my behalf when I was in prison.”

Huckabee publicly supported Pollard’s release during his 2011 presidential campaign.

A Sensitive Espionage Legacy

Pollard, a former US Navy intelligence analyst, was sentenced to life in 1987 for passing classified intelligence to Israel, the harshest penalty ever imposed in a case involving espionage for a US ally.

He served 30 years in prison and relocated to “Israel” in 2020. The case continues to be regarded by many in the US intelligence community as one of the most damaging breaches of classified material in recent history.

The Times report noted that the meeting “alarmed” the CIA and broke with the longstanding practice of avoiding contact between US government officials and convicted spies. It remained unclear whether Huckabee sought or received approval from the administration, raising concerns that the incident may signal a shift toward a more permissive stance on intelligence breaches involving allies.

Huckabee, a vocal supporter of Israel and close political ally of Trump, has cultivated strong ties with Israeli leadership as US-Israel military and diplomatic cooperation deepens. Pollard described the encounter as “friendly.”

(PC, Al Mayadeen)