The harsh winter weather in the Gaza Strip is deepening the humanitarian crisis. (Photo: via QNN)

Three more children have died from extreme cold in Gaza, raising the winter death toll to seven, as officials warn that an incoming polar storm and ongoing aid restrictions threaten millions already living in desperate conditions.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that three children have died from extreme cold, bringing the total number of child deaths since the start of winter to seven, as officials warned of catastrophic consequences from an incoming polar weather system threatening around 1.5 million Palestinians.

Civil Defense authorities and Al-Shifa Hospital also reported four additional deaths caused by partial collapses of war-damaged buildings west of Gaza City, triggered by strong winds and heavy rain battering the enclave.

In the central Gaza Strip, thousands of displaced residents in the Nuseirat refugee camp were forced to seek shelter inside mosques and partially destroyed structures after violent winds tore down their tents.

Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu Agency that a new polar air depression began affecting Gaza on Tuesday, warning that its impact could be devastating for families already living in dire conditions. He said more than 1.5 million people are currently sheltering in tents, many of which are unable to withstand severe weather.

Basal warned that the deteriorating conditions could lead to further casualties, as well as the collapse of unstable buildings and the flooding of displacement camps. He renewed his appeal to the international community and humanitarian organizations to urgently intervene, stressing the need to provide assistance that preserves civilians’ dignity and prevents further loss of life.

Palestinian weather forecaster Laith Al-Alami said the Palestinian territories are being affected by a deep and stormy low-pressure system from Monday night through Tuesday evening, accompanied by a very cold polar air mass.

He warned of sharply dropping temperatures, strong winds—particularly along the coast—and heavy rainfall across all governorates, including Gaza, with the possibility of thunderstorms and hail. He cautioned that high wind speeds pose a serious threat to tents housing displaced families.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that more than 18,500 people in Gaza, including around 4,000 children, remain in urgent need of medical evacuation.

Ghebreyesus urged additional countries to accept patients from Gaza and called for the resumption of medical evacuations to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. He noted that over the past week, the organization supported the evacuation of 18 patients and 36 companions to Jordan for specialized treatment, including care for severe injuries and life-threatening illnesses.

With US backing, Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, which lasted two years and resulted in the killing of more than 71,000 Palestinians and the injury of over 171,000 others, most of them women and children.

Despite the start of the first phase of a ceasefire based on a plan put forward by US President Donald Trump, Israeli authorities continue to severely restrict the entry of food, medicine, medical supplies, and shelter materials into Gaza, where approximately 2.4 million Palestinians are living under catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

(PC, AJA)