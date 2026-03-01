The Palestine Chronicle

America Leaks 💦
2h

They deserved it sorry to say.. Their (israel) silence to their government is complicity

GnomeJoe
1hEdited

I grieve for all who die from the acts of evil leaders of all governments. I cannot rejoice for deaths of innocent civilians. I agree that those who support those vile actions are enablers, but they have been duped through the media, main stream as well as social. The only way out of all of this is peace and love for ALL humankind. Religion is poisoned by evil false prophets. Trump and Netanyahu are just two examples. No one can justify killing with any religion.

Something to remember: most jews, islamics and christians are wonderful, peaceful and loving people who are so because they adhere to the true teachings of their religions.

