Several Israelis Killed, Over 20 Injured in Beit Shemesh after Iranian Missile Strike
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Several Israelis were killed in Beit Shemesh after an Iranian missile strike, with over 20 injured, Israeli media reported.
Key Developments
At least eight Israelis were killed in a missile strike in Beit Shemesh.
More than 20 others were injured.
Two residential buildings suffered heavy structural damage.
Another missile struck a public building in Rosh Ha’ayin.
Rescue and evacuation operations remain ongoing.
Direct Hit
At least eight people were reported killed in Beit Shemesh following the latest Iranian missile barrage, according to Israeli media.
Israeli emergency services said a direct hit on a building caused part of the structure to collapse. Two apartment buildings sustained heavy damage in the attack.
The Israeli army said Home Front Command search and rescue forces, along with medical teams and a casualty evacuation helicopter, were operating at the impact site. The Commander of the Home Front Command was en route to the scene.
The Israeli army spokesperson’s unit claimed that, following a review, the early warning system functioned as planned and was activated in the Beit Shemesh area. The circumstances of the impact remain under review.
More than 20 Injured
According to the Israeli ambulance service, Magen David Adom, over 20 people were injured in the strike, including four listed in serious or critical condition.
Seventeen victims were transported to hospitals: two in serious condition, one moderately injured, and 14 in good condition.
Israeli media reported that Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and dozens of drones since the beginning of the joint Israeli-American attack.
A separate missile struck a public building in Rosh Ha’ayin, lightly wounding one person.
Earlier waves targeted northern Israel and the Jerusalem area. MDA teams conducted searches after those barrages, reporting no casualties from some of the strikes, though several individuals were treated for injuries sustained while rushing to shelters and for anxiety-related symptoms.
(PC, I24, Times of Israel, JNS, Magen David Adom)
They deserved it sorry to say.. Their (israel) silence to their government is complicity
I grieve for all who die from the acts of evil leaders of all governments. I cannot rejoice for deaths of innocent civilians. I agree that those who support those vile actions are enablers, but they have been duped through the media, main stream as well as social. The only way out of all of this is peace and love for ALL humankind. Religion is poisoned by evil false prophets. Trump and Netanyahu are just two examples. No one can justify killing with any religion.
Something to remember: most jews, islamics and christians are wonderful, peaceful and loving people who are so because they adhere to the true teachings of their religions.