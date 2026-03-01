Several Israelis were killed in Beit Shemesh after an Iranian missile strike, with over 20 injured, Israeli media reported.

Key Developments

At least eight Israelis were killed in a missile strike in Beit Shemesh.

More than 20 others were injured.

Two residential buildings suffered heavy structural damage.

Another missile struck a public building in Rosh Ha’ayin.

Rescue and evacuation operations remain ongoing.

Direct Hit

At least eight people were reported killed in Beit Shemesh following the latest Iranian missile barrage, according to Israeli media.

Israeli emergency services said a direct hit on a building caused part of the structure to collapse. Two apartment buildings sustained heavy damage in the attack.

The Israeli army said Home Front Command search and rescue forces, along with medical teams and a casualty evacuation helicopter, were operating at the impact site. The Commander of the Home Front Command was en route to the scene.

The Israeli army spokesperson’s unit claimed that, following a review, the early warning system functioned as planned and was activated in the Beit Shemesh area. The circumstances of the impact remain under review.

More than 20 Injured

According to the Israeli ambulance service, Magen David Adom, over 20 people were injured in the strike, including four listed in serious or critical condition.

Seventeen victims were transported to hospitals: two in serious condition, one moderately injured, and 14 in good condition.

Israeli media reported that Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and dozens of drones since the beginning of the joint Israeli-American attack.

A separate missile struck a public building in Rosh Ha’ayin, lightly wounding one person.

Earlier waves targeted northern Israel and the Jerusalem area. MDA teams conducted searches after those barrages, reporting no casualties from some of the strikes, though several individuals were treated for injuries sustained while rushing to shelters and for anxiety-related symptoms.

(PC, I24, Times of Israel, JNS, Magen David Adom)