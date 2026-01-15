Ibrahim Hudhayfa al-Kahlout pictured with his father, known as Abu Obeida. (Photo: Social Media)

The son of Abu Obeida achieved a 94% score in Gaza’s secondary exams despite losing his family during Israel’s genocidal war on the Strip.

Social media users have widely shared news of the academic success of Ibrahim Hudhayfa al-Kahlout, the son of Abu Obeida—the former masked spokesperson of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades—after he achieved outstanding results in Gaza’s general secondary examinations despite losing his family during Israel’s war on the Strip.

Ibrahim announced on his Instagram account that he scored 94 percent in the second round of the 2024–2025 high school examinations. In a post accompanying the announcement, he expressed gratitude for being able to complete this stage of his education despite the hardships he endured.

“I thank God who granted me success and made it possible for me to complete my secondary education,” he wrote. “My thanks go to everyone who supported me and helped me reach this result of 94 percent, despite all the difficult circumstances I went through.”

He dedicated his achievement to members of his family who were killed during the war, writing that he offered this success to the souls of his parents, sisters, and brother. He said their care and encouragement had been central to his academic journey and asked for prayers for their mercy.

News of Ibrahim’s achievement resonated widely online, with many commentators noting that it came amid severe security conditions and personal loss during Israel’s genocide in Gaza, including the killing of his entire family.

Messages of congratulations described his success as exceptional, emphasizing that it was achieved despite displacement, injury, and grief. Others wrote that his achievement reflected perseverance and determination under conditions of extreme hardship.

Several commentators said the result carried a broader message, arguing that the children of those killed in Gaza continue to pursue education despite devastation, and that learning remains a form of steadfastness in the face of war.

(PC, Social Media, AJA)