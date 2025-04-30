The Palestine Chronicle

User's avatar
AnaG's avatar
AnaG
Apr 30Edited

I feel like it is all blah, blah, blah. institutions, organizations just speak but not practical work has been done. by what I remember, the UN has an army. why hasn't it been used before? why no one takes practical measures against Israel? It this genocide was being committed by any other country it would have been forcefully stopped and punished. while they all talk and complain using beautiful words the Gaza families I keep in constant contact daily are really been starved. they are suffering from severe abdominal pain, are exhausted, losing their balance, unable to walk. they are dying. and I cannot do anything about it except by sending them my limited student loan. One bag of flour is now $170. How can I buy them for my ten Gaza families? they are connecting with me as they are dying. They are going through unimaginable pain, suffering and fear. the time for talks and condemnations has passed a log time ago. We need intervention by force. I am realizing that it is too late now. I am going to witness the bravest, the greatest people on Earth die on my watch. How can we change things? How can we get the world armies to do their work there and forcibly move the Israelis from Gaza and the whole of Palestine?

1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
Helge's avatar
Helge
May 6

A Time I am really proud to be South African. However it would be interesting to know why any SAn's who have served in the IGF have not been arrested. If they have, why is there no news of it. And it is long long long past the time for TALK. Yemen is the only country with HONOUR for its active backing of Gaza! We are living in times of utter D.E.R.A.N.G E.M.E.N.T. and unless the "international community" can stand together to stop this genocide the world will slide into total authoritarianism. ACT NOW WE ARE IN THE 11TH HOUR!!

1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
5 more comments...

