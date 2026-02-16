High-profile figures from both global sport and popular culture have recently used widely watched platforms to signal solidarity with Palestinians, drawing attention to Gaza amid continued public debate over silence within major entertainment industries.

Key Takeaways

Spike Lee appeared at NBA All-Star Weekend with Palestinian symbols, prompting widespread reaction online.

Pep Guardiola signed Palestinian national team shirts for a Gaza amputee football team.

Both gestures came through globally broadcast sporting events with massive audiences.

Athletes and artists continue to face pressure and backlash when speaking publicly about Gaza.

The acts reflect a broader pattern of cultural figures using symbolic visibility rather than formal political statements.

Spike Lee at NBA All-Star Weekend

Oscar-winning American filmmaker Spike Lee drew widespread attention during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles after appearing courtside carrying a bag featuring the Palestinian flag and a traditional keffiyeh, while also wearing a hoodie marking US Black History Month, according to widely circulated broadcast footage.

The appearance occurred during one of basketball’s most-watched annual events, ensuring the imagery circulated rapidly across social media platforms and sports broadcasts.

Lee — known for films such as Malcolm X and Da 5 Bloods — has repeatedly spoken about social justice issues throughout his career, and his attire was widely interpreted as a symbolic expression of solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

Online reactions largely praised the gesture, with many users describing it as a powerful show of solidarity.

“Spike Lee with the Palestine flag on All Star weekend that’s that legendary sh*t in a weekend where the league is trying they’re hardest to push Israel,” one user wrote on X.

Lee has regularly used his public platforms to highlight Palestinian suffering since the war began in 2023, sharing images of the Palestinian flag and commentary about Gaza.

He also served as executive producer on the Oscar-nominated film The Voice of Hind Rajab, centered on the killing of five-year-old Gaza resident Hind Rajab in 2024.

Pep Guardiola and Gaza’s Amputee Team

Just days earlier, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made a separate symbolic gesture toward Gaza by signing Palestinian national team jerseys intended for the Gaza al-Irada FC amputee football team.

The team announced the moment on Instagram, describing it as a connection between local athletes and the global football community.

“From the heart of Gaza to the top of the football world,” the team wrote, adding that players received “a special message and a signature from the ‘philosopher’ Pep Guardiola.”

Players emphasized the emotional significance of the act.

“This shirt is not just a piece of cloth, but a medal of pride held by every player who challenged injury and ran after his dream,” the statement said. “Thank you Guardiola for seeing in us what we see in ourselves: heroes who don’t know the impossible.”

Images released by the club showed amputee players posing with a photo of Guardiola holding a Palestinian keffiyeh. The team has previously shared footage of its members training and playing football among destroyed buildings in Gaza.

