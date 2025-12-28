A Palestinian woman was killed and several members of her family were injured after a building collapsed during severe storms battering the Gaza Strip, medics said on Sunday, as extreme weather compounded the devastation caused by Israel’s ongoing assault on the enclave.

Medical sources told the Anadolu news agency that the wall of a residential building previously damaged by Israeli bombardment collapsed onto a displacement tent in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, killing a 30-year-old woman and injuring her relatives.

Heavy rainfall and powerful winds have lashed Gaza since Saturday night, flooding and uprooting thousands of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, according to eyewitnesses and correspondents on the ground.

In southern Gaza, hundreds of tents erected along the coastline of Khan Younis were inundated after rising sea waves, driven by a low-pressure weather system, swept through coastal displacement areas.

Weather conditions pose an acute threat to Palestinians forced to live in worn-out tents or severely damaged buildings that have been repeatedly targeted since October 2023. Many families remain trapped in unstable structures or makeshift shelters that offer little protection against wind, rain, or falling debris.

Strong winds and torrential rain on Saturday evening flooded tents in low-lying areas and tore others from the ground, forcing families—including children—out into the cold. Attempts to secure shelters failed as wind speeds reached up to 100 kilometers per hour.

According to Al-Jazeera’s weather forecast, the polar low-pressure system brought thunderstorms and rainfall ranging between 20 and 50 millimeters, threatening to completely uproot displacement tents across the territory.

Rainwater pooled rapidly across the enclave due to widespread destruction and muddy terrain, further worsening conditions amid plunging temperatures. Earlier on Saturday, the North Gaza Municipality warned that the governorate had been rendered uninhabitable due to Israeli destruction and urged international bodies to intervene urgently in accordance with international law.

The municipality called for immediate support, including fuel, spare parts, and equipment to operate water wells, waste collection systems, and sewage pumps.

(PC, Anadolu, AJA)