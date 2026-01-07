The Palestine Chronicle

4h

If Syria disarms, it will make the same mistake Ukraine made with Nuclear weapons. Remember the CIA funded ISIS. The CIA is involved in every American regime takeover. All Arab countries aligning with America is betraying their people. There is no good outcome for joining America, America is helping Israel become the dominant country in the Middle East which China will take over. America is about to collapse and Israel will fall too. China is waiting to pick up the pieces, Russia will fall as well unless Ukraine is defeated. Every country has now become a bargaining chip for Israel, Russia, Iran, China and America. It's a game of Russian Roulette.

