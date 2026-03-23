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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
6h

No Israel. No Wars! A 'well deserved" pre-emptive nuclear strike on Israels secret nuclear program facilities.

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Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
7h

Buying time for the installation of the thaad system they pulled from South Korea? Dimona proved just how vulnerable Israel is and because Iran has adopted a retaliatory stance the thinking would be that if US and Israel suspended bombing it would buy them time to install the thaad before they go in with another "preemptive" strike

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