Aug 24

Very interesting piece, translated in French here : https://zanzibar.substack.com/p/the-sourires-and-lignes-rouges-la

Aug 8

The school-yard bully is especially angered by the relative weakling (nation) who in the least stands up to him. Yet, he can also be disgusted by the relative weakling’s (trade war) timidity or ‘elbows down’ response and behave even worse. He also fears appearing impotent by not unilaterally intimidating and/or exploiting via absurdly unjust tariffs against the comparably insubstantial nation that resists his skewed concept of ‘fairness’.

For Canadians, the bullying dynamic extends considerably beyond dealing with President Trump’s America.

As a news-consuming Canadian, I've noticed there’s been an irritation especially expressed by China's government, and increasingly even India's, when our government — unlike with, say, mighty American assertiveness — dared to anger/embarrass them, even when on reasonable and/or just grounds.

With India’s government, Canada dealt (at least somewhat) firmly after Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Canadian Sikh separatist, was assassinated in Surrey, B.C., on June 18, 2023. Undoubtedly already aware of the diplomatic furor likely to come, even at Canada’s expense, an investigation nonetheless resulted in Canada charging three Indian nationals for the murder.

… The Beijing leadership of the People's Republic of China was/is annoyed by the relatively-weak Canada having been the one to detain (on Dec.1, 2018) and hold on (albeit luxurious) house arrest Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei executive and daughter of the tech corporation’s founder. Considering that a U.S. arrest warrant obligated Canada to detain her, why didn’t Beijing publicly express similar bluster towards Washington D.C. and, most notably, the then first administration of Donald Trump? Because size thus capability definitely matters.

Instead, Beijing took the more bullyish/cowardly path by arbitrarily detaining two Canadian men, commonly referred to by the news-media as “the 2 Michaels”, under bogus espionage charges effectively as human political hostages. Quite unlike Meng Wanzhou’s “house arrest” in a luxurious Vancouver mansion, the 2 Michaels did comparably very hard time in mainland China for a total of 1,020 days. The PRC could have more appropriately picked a couple of Americans to wrongfully imprison but deliberately stuck with bullying and taking hostages from the relatively militarily- and economically-weak Canada.

The 2 Michaels just happened to be released at the same time as the Trump U.S. dropped its charges against Meng Wanzhou, who was then released, for something political and/or economic in return from China. … Classic foreign-policy bullyish cowardice.

… It could be that more national governments around the globe are feeling and expressing a growing sense of foreign relations and power-politics entitlement toward militarily and/or economically weaker nations, including Canada — one that we are expected to simply get used to.

