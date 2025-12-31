The statement noted that “deregistration could result in the forced closure of INGO operations within 60 days in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The foreign ministers of ten states, including France, Norway and the UK, have issued a joint statement warning that Israel’s plan to block international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) from operating in Gaza would have a “severe impact on access to essential services”, including healthcare.

“As 31 December approaches, many established international NGO partners are at risk of being deregistered because of the Government of Israel’s restrictive new requirements,” the officials said in the statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement urged Israel to take “urgent and essential steps” to ensure that international NGOs “are able to operate in Gaza in a sustained and predictable way.”

The foreign ministers warned that one in three healthcare facilities will close if INGOs’ operations are stopped, adding that the organizations “are integral to the humanitarian response” as they work with the UN and Palestinian organizations to collectively deliver approximately $1 billion in aid “across Palestine” each year.

“Any attempt to stem their ability to operate is unacceptable. Without them, it will be impossible to meet all urgent needs at the scale required,” they emphasized.

‘Lift Unreasonable Conditions’

The statement also urged Israel to ensure that the UN, specifically UNRWA, and its partners “can continue their vital work” of providing essential services such as healthcare and education to millions of Palestinian refugees.

The officials also called for Israel to “lift unreasonable restrictions” on imports considered to have a dual use, including urgently needed medical and shelter equipment.

The restrictions, they stated, are holding up essential supplies in every sector and preventing the rehabilitation and repair of critical infrastructure.

The officials also called for all crossings into Gaza to be opened in order to boost the flows of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

“We welcome the partial opening of the Allenby crossing, but other corridors for moving goods to Gaza remain closed or severely restricted for humanitarian aid,” they said, adding that this includes Rafah, “which was noted explicitly in the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.”

Target of 4,200 Trucks per Week

The officials stated that bureaucratic customs processes and extensive screenings are causing delays, while commercial cargo is being allowed in more freely.

“The target of 4,200 trucks per week, including an allocation of 250 UN trucks per day, should be a floor not a ceiling. These targets should be lifted so we can be sure the vital supplies are getting in at the vast scale needed,” they said.

The officials reiterated that the Israeli government should “remove these humanitarian access constraints” to “deliver and honour the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.”

The statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

‘Barriers Must be Lifted’

On Wednesday, the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said that Israel’s plans to block international non-governmental organizations in Gaza would amount to blocking life-saving humanitarian assistance.

“Israel’s plans to block INGOs in Gaza means blocking life-saving aid. The EU has been clear: the NGO registration law can not be implemented in its current form. All barriers to humanitarian access must be lifted,” Lahbib said on X. ” IHL (international humanitarian law) leaves no room for doubt: aid must reach those in need.”

Despite the ceasefire agreement taking effect in October, Israel continues to keep Gaza’s crossings largely closed, preventing the entry of mobile homes and reconstruction materials and worsening the humanitarian crisis affecting over 2 million people. Palestinian officials say that at least 414 people in Gaza have been killed since the ceasefire.

UNRWA’s Call

These calls come as severe storms, strong winds, and rain have destroyed makeshift tents across the Gaza Strip, worsening shelter conditions for thousands of displaced families as winter sets in, according to UNRWA.

Israeli authorities “continue to block UNRWA from directly bringing aid into the Gaza Strip – including enough shelter supplies for hundreds of thousands of people,” the UN agency said on X on Wednesday.

UNRWA stressed that severe storms, strong winds, and rain in Gaza have damaged and destroyed make-shift tents.

“Tents and tarpaulins are desperately needed,” the UNRWA added, as families face exposure to harsh conditions.

“Aid must be allowed in unimpeded,” the agency emphasized.

The UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.

Staggering Death Toll

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 414 people have been killed and over 1,100 others injured, since a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on October 10.

The total death toll has risen to more than 71,000, with more than 171,000 wounded, since Israel launched its genocidal military operation in Gaza in October 2023.

(PC, Anadolu)