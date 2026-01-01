In November, the Guardian reported that Israeli agents are allegedly conducting surveillance of American and international staff stationed at the CMCC.

Tensions have arisen between the Israeli army and officers of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, according to an Israeli channel, cited by Al-Jazeera Arabic.

In October, five days after world leaders signed a ceasefire agreement for Gaza, CENTCOM set up the US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), reportedly to monitor the implementation of the deal.

Now it has been reported by the Israeli Channel 13 that there have been clashes between the Israeli army and CENTCOM officers after Israel allegedly refused their request to hold a series of security discussions on sensitive operational matters, according to Al-Jazeera Arabic.

“These are sensitive issues that have been discussed since the beginning of the war,” the channel reportedly quoted unnamed senior Israeli officials as saying, and that Israel does not need the US to initiate discussions.

The officials also reportedly suggested that the US command interferes excessively in security matters at times, and on which Israel’s policy is clear.

Spying Allegations

This follows a report in November by the Guardian that Israeli agents are allegedly conducting surveillance of American and international staff stationed at the CMCC, involving the recording of meetings and discussions.

According to sources cited by the paper, the situation prompted Lt Gen Patrick Frank, the US commander at the center to meet with and warn his Israeli counterpart that “recording has to stop here.”

The Guardian said that international staff and visitors to the center have also expressed concerns “about Israel recording inside the CMCC.” This has led some to be advised not to share sensitive information “because of the risk it could be collected and exploited.”

Both the US and Israeli military declined to comment on the allegations, the paper reported, with the latter stating that conversations within the CMCC are unclassified.

Staggering Death Toll

Israel has continued to violate the ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, killing at least 414 people and injuring over 1,100 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The total death toll since October 2023 has risen to over 71,200 Palestinians, with more than 171,000 wounded. The vast majority of the population has been displaced, and the destruction of infrastructure is unprecedented since World War II. Thousands of people are still missing.

In addition to the military assault, the Israeli blockade has caused a man-made famine, leading to the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians—mostly children—with hundreds of thousands more at risk.

Despite widespread international condemnation, little has been done to hold Israel accountable. The nation is currently under investigation for genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

