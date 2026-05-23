From Israel’s early alliance with the Shah’s Iran to the rise of messianic Zionism and expanding regional warfare, a pressing question has resurfaced amid the 2026 assault on Iran: what truly lies behind Israel’s confrontation with Tehran? In this critical reading, Ilan Pappé argues that the answer extends far beyond security or nuclear concerns, locating the conflict instead within a broader ideological project rooted in Zionism, territorial expansion, and the long-standing effort to reshape the Middle East in ways inseparable from the Palestinian question.

Any analysis of Israel and Zionism needs to distinguish between patterns of continuity rooted in Israel’s ideological foundations and patterns of change resulting from circumstances and the passage of time.

This is also true when we analyze Israel’s policies toward Iran, from the days of Israel’s inception until its current assault on Iran.

Until the fall of the Shah and his regime in 1979, Iran was an important member of the coalition of non-Arab countries that both Israel and the West tried to build against the influence of the Soviet Union and the emergence of progressive Arab regimes committed to pan-Arabism and the liberation of Palestine. This alliance led to the infamous connection between the Shabak, the Israeli secret service, and the Savak, the Iranian secret service, employing similar oppressive methods against Palestinians in the former case and against the regime’s dissidents in the latter.

This axis was dismantled after the Iranian Revolution. Iran identified with the Palestinian struggle for liberation and directly aided political Islamic groups that were offshoots of the Muslim Brotherhood movement in Palestine, dating back to the early 1930s (hence, the Western narrative claiming that these groups were established by Iran is false).