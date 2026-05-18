The UAE breaks traditional Arab models by prioritizing a risky US-Israeli alignment, threatening its own federal survival.

The foreign policy behavior of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—specifically its deep commitment to the US-Israeli alignment in the Middle East—diverges from any traditional Arab geopolitical framework established in the post-WWII era.

Following the rise of the United States as a regional hegemon, the Middle East was broadly split into two camps: anti-imperialist revisionists (traditionally labeled ‘extremists’ by Washington) and US client regimes (labeled ‘moderates,’ like traditional Gulf monarchies).

The UAE fits neither category. Its active, aggressive enthusiasm for the US hegemonic project and its alignment with Israel’s expansionist policies represent a historical anomaly.

This behavior is difficult to classify not only within the Middle East but across the entire Global South, where states typically hedge between superpower rivalries rather than tying their survival to an external, highly polarizing alliance.