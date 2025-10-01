The Palestine Chronicle

Oct 1

Politics is ‘the art of compromise’

politics at its moral peak

though this moral peak

indeed lies below a dead sea’s level,

but the compromise of ethics, morals

thus human(e) integrity is politics

at its natural successful state

—a state in which the media beast

must be fed, will feast from

the politicians’ tin can

filled with naught but the spin man

of and for the political animal.

