The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Aug 19

Way too many Western officials/politicians, a.k.a. enablers, are basically taking directions from pro-Israel/-IDF lobbyists. And then there's the clearly-compromised heavily-corporatized Western news-media:

Particularly with Israel’s systematic mass slaughter and starvation of Gazan non-combatants young and old, that news-media have been, to put it mildly, editorially emasculated. Though it may be due to orders from ownership headquarters and therefore beyond their control, our (Canada's) news-media are serious offenders.

The most notable example is The National Post. One would really have to read it to believe it, especially since the initial (10/7) Hamas attack against Israel. It epitomizes an extreme example of an echo chamber promoting unconditional 110% support for the Israeli state, including its very-long-practiced cruelty towards the Palestinian people.

For example, shortly after that Hamas attack, a single-column story about a five-year-old American-Palestinian boy who was stabbed to death by the landlord of the residence in which he and his mother lived simply for being Palestinian was placed on page 5, while placed up high on the front page was a large photo (which accompanied a much larger story) with three Israeli teenage girls crying after their friends or family were kidnapped by Hamas gunmen.

More progressive outlets in Canada (e.g. The Globe and Mail national newspaper) — progressive in regard to basically following “woke” ideology: that of race, sexuality, gender and gender-bending — may be considered more deceptive with their largely pro-Israel stance, especially since 10/7, while attempting to appear objective.

It’s the ethical/moral duty of Western journalists and editors to publicly expose the compromised news-media product and therefor its facilitator(s). By doing so, such brave journalists can at least then also proclaim they will no longer participate in its creation and/or dissemination.

Over decades, I’ve heard of too many cases of employees not standing up and doing what is necessary for the public and/or human(e) good, instead excusing themselves with something like: ‘I need this job — I have a family to support’. ... I have to say that — unless, of course, they were actually forced into coupling, copulating and procreating however many years before — such familial obligation status does not actually ethically or morally justify their willing involvement.

Quite frankly, journalists/editors with genuine integrity should and would tender their resignations and even publicly proclaim they can no longer help propagate their employer’s media product, whether it involves self-censored/missing coverage of a brutally lopsided foreign war or that of domestic corporate corruption that will harm the populace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Clare Clifford's avatar
Clare Clifford
Aug 22

I have yet to read anything anywhere that explains, to the uninitiated, to a small child, in simple terms, the FACTS as to what Israel holds over the West - and several Arab countries - and why they are all bending over to facilitate the Zionists in the annihilation of Palestine that began in 1948.

The Zionist mindset that they are some kind of chosen, superior 'race', their religious fanaticism a cover for blatant land grabbing and expansion will doubtlessly end in tears. But when?

Is Palestine to be some kind of Old Testament sacrifice on the altar of an obsolete god?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture