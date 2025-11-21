The Palestine Chronicle

DEREK HANDS
Nov 22

I wish it wouldn’t be called a border. It’s merely an electrified genocidal illegal migrant fence to keep the real owners of the land off their land and in a concentration camp

Mara Weiss
Nov 22

The yellow line of occupation amd genocide. Israeli settler-colonialism must be stopped.

