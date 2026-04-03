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Sandra Pellegrini's avatar
Sandra Pellegrini
3d

Every evening I used to watch Al Jazeera eng. Now no more. The space given to the us-isr narrative is subtle but dusgusting.

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Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
2d

Too much of ‘journalism’ (right- or left-wing) is motivated more by a paycheck and publication (‘a buck and a byline’) rather than a genuine strive to challenge the big and bad powers that be: To truly comfort the afflicted while afflicting the comfortable in an increasingly unjust global existence. Mainstream news-media have been editorially emasculated thus negligent, however much it may be due to orders from ownership headquarters and therefore beyond their control.

Such journalism’s traditional function may also be subtly changing. The adage-description of journalism’s fundamental function can remain the same, but revision of terminological representation is definitely in order. While it remains “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable,” there may be an alteration to what/who constitutes an “afflicted” and “the comfortable”.

As a good contemporary example, the new “afflicted” requiring news-media comforting includes the Israeli government and IDF in their systematic mass-slaughter and -starvation of Gazan innocents when in the past it would've been more likely (and rightly) the Palestinian civilians, as the latter resist having their ancestral lands gradually annexed and being cleansed from it [perhaps like a new David versus Goliath?].

Also, over decades I’ve heard of too many cases of employees not standing up and doing what is necessary for the public and/or human(e) good, instead excusing themselves with something like: ‘I need this job — I have a family to support’. I have to say that such familial obligation status does not actually ethically or morally justify their willing involvement — unless, of course, they were actually forced into coupling, copulating and procreating however many years before.

Quite frankly, journalists/editors with genuine integrity should tender their resignations and even publicly proclaim they can no longer help propagate their employer’s media product, whether it involves self-censored or missing coverage of a brutally lopsided foreign war or that of domestic corporate corruption that will harm the populace.

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