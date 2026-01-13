The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
40mEdited

Dfumpf  ISN'T BUILDING A BALLROOM ~

all conventional Architects, Designers and Craftsman have been replaced by Military Contract Engineers constructing a

subterranean, DataScraping, ZioNaziDC NUCLEAR WINTER FORTRESS

https://open.substack.com/pub/thedreydossier/p/trump-isnt-building-a-ballroom

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture