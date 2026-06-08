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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
2h

It is still to early to affirm it: the Epstein Sect of Depraves is a deceive (and killing) machine. Iran (and the Axis) are playing strongly and firm, with a clear goal. A desperate killer when cornered can do a lot of damage before being defeated...

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