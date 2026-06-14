The Middle East is at the cusp of major, unprecedented geopolitical changes that will reverberate for decades.

The Middle East stands at the precipice of a profound, unprecedented geopolitical realignment. Even if a temporary US–Iran ‘cessation of hostilities’ holds, the structural drivers of the conflict remain unresolved.

Between a fragile interim truce and a comprehensive settlement lies a volatile strategic vacuum—one that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is highly incentivized to exploit.

Facing deep domestic political vulnerabilities, Netanyahu’s primary political survival mechanism remains regional escalation. However, the geographic and military parameters available for such escalation are rapidly shrinking.

The regional landscape has fundamentally shifted. The Axis of Resistance has demonstrated unprecedented strategic resilience, frustrating the objectives of the joint US–Israeli military aggression initiated on February 28.