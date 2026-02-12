The Palestine Chronicle

Gerri
15h

MUST read this piece it describes how Israel refuses to follow all International laws and the norms of morality following in footsteps of Germany when the Nazi ,s swept across Europe and they believed that they were unstoppable . Take heed the world MUST wake up. !!!

Gladwyn d'Souza
11h

Since 1948 "By allowing this (UNRWA ban) Israeli “exception” to stand unchallenged, the international community has effectively sanctioned the demolition of its own legal foundations" normalizing impunity to starvation in sync with the Epstein Class.

