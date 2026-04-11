Iranian media frames unity, deterrence, and victory as forcing negotiations, presenting talks as extension of power, not compromise.

Iranian media projected confidence on the eve of direct Iranian-US negotiations in Islamabad. That confidence extends beyond the capabilities of the negotiating team, led by Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and reflects a broader assertion of national strength—spanning public unity, military readiness, and institutional resolve.

This projection comes at a moment when Washington and Tel Aviv had anticipated that sustained military and economic pressure would fracture Iran internally. Instead, the messaging suggests the opposite: a consolidated posture that Iranian media presents as having shaped the current diplomatic moment, in which the United States has entered negotiations under terms set by Tehran.

Drawn from Iranian media coverage published on Saturday, April 11, the following selection highlights the tone through which the war, the negotiations, and regional dynamics are being framed.

‘The Work of the Zionist Enemy’ – Tehran Times

Iranian military messaging begins with a firm rejection of reports suggesting violations of the ceasefire.

The IRGC stated that “as of this hour during the ceasefire, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have absolutely not launched any projectiles toward any country,” dismissing circulating reports outright.

It added that “if these reports published by the media are indeed true, they are undoubtedly the work of the Zionist enemy or the United States.”

The same statement underscored a policy of declared operations: “If the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran strike any target, they will announce it with full courage in an official statement. Any action not mentioned… has nothing to do with us.”

Alongside the denial, readiness remains central. Iranian forces maintain “control over the Strait of Hormuz,” while warning that “any attack on Hezbollah or Lebanon will face a crushing response.”

Full Reparations – Tehran Times

Leadership messaging situates the war within a broader narrative of victory and transformation.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei described the outcome as a “clear victory,” stating that “you, the heroic nation of Iran, are the definite victors in this battlefield.”

The message frames the war as a turning point, declaring it “the dawn of a new chapter in the empowerment and rise of the name of Iran and the Islamic Revolution.”

It also signals future strategic positioning, stating: “We will definitely take the management of the Strait of Hormuz to a new phase.”

The text repeatedly links battlefield developments with public mobilization, describing how the nation “transformed the Third Imposed War into an epic Third Sacred Defense.”

It further stresses accountability and continuation, stating: “We definitely won’t allow the criminal aggressors who attacked our country to go unpunished… We will certainly demand full reparations.”

‘The Heroic Hezbollah’ – Press TV

Iranian diplomatic engagement is framed as an extension of national authority rather than a departure from confrontation.

Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, described Iran’s approach as “powerful diplomacy,” stating that it “serves as evidence of its commitment to safeguarding regional stability.”

He characterized the delegation’s presence in Islamabad as a “wise presence” and “a continuation of Iran’s determined will to secure the nation’s rights.”

The delegation, led by Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is presented as actively engaging with Pakistani leadership ahead of talks.

Velayati also addressed regional dynamics, warning that “ignoring the irreplaceable role of the resistance and the heroic Hezbollah will expose Lebanon to irreparable security risks,” adding that stability depends on “synergy between the government and the resistance.”

Negotiations and Reported US Concessions – Press TV

Iranian media highlights developments tied directly to the negotiation framework.

A senior Iranian source stated that the United States had agreed to release frozen Iranian assets, describing the move as a sign of “seriousness” in reaching a deal.

The same source said the measure was “directly linked to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Reports note that “media outlets close to the American delegation are also confirming the development,” while emphasizing that “no official or fully verified confirmation has yet been released.”

‘No Ship has Passed’ – Tasnim News

Coverage of the Strait of Hormuz highlights both denial of escalation and readiness to act.

A security official rejected claims of US naval passage, stating that “since the ceasefire… no ship has passed through the Strait of Hormuz.”

At the same time, Iranian officials described a direct warning issued through diplomatic channels: “if the ship continues its movement, it will be targeted within 30 minutes, and the Iran-US negotiations will be harmed.”

The report states that the warning, combined with diplomatic engagement, resulted in a halt order for the vessel, presenting the episode as coordinated action between military and diplomatic structures.

Government Position and Negotiation Posture – Tasnim News

Iranian leadership emphasizes continuity between governance and negotiation.

President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the delegation is “wholeheartedly safeguarding Iran’s interests and will negotiate courageously in this regard.”

He added: “In any case, our service to the people does not stop for a moment, and regardless of the outcome of the negotiations, the government stands firmly with the people.”

The messaging presents negotiations not as an endpoint, but as part of an ongoing national effort across political, military, and social domains.

(Press TV, Tasnim, Tehran Times, PC)