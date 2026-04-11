The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nassim Fathallah's avatar
Nassim Fathallah
3h

..

... Agraission against "Persia" today,is a payment and a thank you from the Jewish ✡ state for saving them from the Babylonia 2700 years ago!?

..

Reply
Share
Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
4h

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/mississippi-goddam-they-say-the-state?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture