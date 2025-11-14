US envoy to Lebanon, Tom Barrack. (Photo: via Wikimedia)

Long-time close friend of President Trump and now envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, has recently had some of his messages to child trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, revealed. The US agendas, through Barrack, in Syria and Lebanon are overtly those that seek to benefit Israel.

While the US media largely ignores infamous child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s now-proven ties to Israel, it provides them space to disconnect the recent revelations about Donald Trump and his top officials, like Thomas Barrack, from foreign policy. Yet, the evidence suggests a further inquiry is desperately needed, and the rest of the evidence should be released.

One of the most shocking emails revealed amongst the 23,000 documents of the Epstein Files that were released by the US House Committee on Wednesday, concerned long-time close friend and former campaign advisor to President Donald Trump, Tom Barrack.

Although there is currently not enough evidence from this file dump to lead to arrests, the details certainly appear incriminating, to say the least. On March 9, 2016, Tom Barrack, who now serves as US ambassador to Turkiye and envoy to Syria, sent Epstein an email saying, “Hope ur good. Let’s catch up.”

Epstein’s reply is a disturbing read, as he answers, “Send photos of you and child. – make me smile”. While this does not conclusively prove something illegal happened, it is certainly cause for concern, knowing who Epstein was.

However, if you are to read corporate media reports on this issue, a few further questions are posed about what this potentially means for US foreign policy. Although any such analysis evidently verges on the creation of conspiracy theories, these are all valid questions that should, at least, be posed when the totality of the publicly available information is examined.

According to ground-breaking reports, citing leaked emails from both Drop Site News and (b)(7)(D) Investigations, there is now undeniable proof that Jeffrey Epstein not only maintained ties to Israel but actively used his connections and abilities to aid the Israelis in foreign policy pursuits.

For long, claims that the child sex offender and financier was working for Israel or connected to the Mossad were dismissed as “conspiracy theories” due to a lack of conclusive evidence. Yet, it is now clear that Epstein had actively attempted to play a role in regime change in Syria, even writing edits for an op-ed penned by former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak on the issue, additionally offering him propaganda talking points, to forward an agenda to further involve Western governments in toppling the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

With this knowledge in mind, it should therefore be cause for concern that Epstein has now been proven to have had some kind of relationship with the US envoy to Syria, who is also spearheading American efforts to pursue the disarmament of Hezbollah for the sake of Israel in Lebanon.

Tom Barrack triggered outrage across Lebanon earlier this year after labeling Lebanese journalists “animalistic” and telling them to be “civilized”, during a press conference before storming away from the press.

The Trump administration’s current agenda for Lebanon is one that purely favors Israel. Barrack himself openly stated that the US provides weapons to the Lebanese Army to fight their own people, smirking at the idea that they would give them the means to defend against Israel. Barrack’s attempts to coerce the Lebanese government to forcefully pursue the disarmament of Hezbollah not only go against the wishes of the nation’s population, who were polled on the issue, but threaten to trigger civil war.

Meanwhile, Barrack’s role in Syria has also been focused on securing Israeli interests in the region, putting his emphasis on demilitarizing southern Syria for the sake of Israel, while Tel Aviv continues to illegally occupy more territory and routinely bombards the country, additionally arming Druze separatist militias in the Sweida area.

On Wednesday, the US envoy to Syria posted on X (formerly Twitter) the following, as part of a statement on Syrian President Ahmed Al-Shara’a’s visit to the White House:

“Damascus will now actively assist us in confronting and dismantling the remnants of ISIS, the IRGC, Hamas, Hizballah, and other terrorist networks, and will stand as a committed partner in the global effort to secure peace.”

As Barrack directs the new Syrian leadership towards a security agreement with Israel which is, in essence, a soft normalization deal and will in effect secure Israeli occupation in southern Syria, the continued decline in living standards are never publicly addressed, neither are there tangible efforts to combat clear displays of corruption, widespread sectarian violence and rampant kidnappings, robberies and criminal cases of murder. The agendas being pursued by the Trump administration in Syria and Lebanon are overtly those that seek to benefit the Israelis, while actively ignoring the democratic will of the peoples of both Arab nations.

Which is where the Jeffrey Epstein question, again, arises. In the best case scenario interpretation, given the evidence that has now been made publicly available, both Donald Trump and Tom Barrack could be assumed innocent of any serious criminal wrong-doing, completely oblivious to who Epstein was at the time, yet there is still a major problem here: The public perception of this issue is dividing the base of support for the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement.

Therefore, at the very least, it should be taken into consideration that bad-faith actors who have influence in the media or access to certain previously unseen material could use the perception of and focus on the Trump-Epstein connection in order to push him towards more aggressive policies, either at home or abroad. If this is too conspiratorial a line of thinking for you, then at the very least it should be considered that a war of aggression could help to shift attention away from this issue entirely.

Under the worst-case scenario, assuming that Trump and other members of his administration were involved in and aware of Epstein’s criminal activities, knowing now that Epstein had, in fact, worked to help the Israelis on foreign policy issues, it is not unreasonable to assume that there would be more evidence out there that could be leveraged.

If this is true and Epstein did have blackmail material or, alternatively, there is material that was not originally intended to be used as such but now can be, then the conversation is an entirely different one. Whether it is true or not that Epstein was collecting such material on influential people, who now happen to run the US government, with the explicit objective of handing it over to Israel, if any material that could be used for blackmail purposes exists, then it is not hard to imagine that foreign intelligence agencies, like the Mossad, would seek to get their hands on it.

Although there is no way to conclusively prove any of these potential possibilities now, there is a reason why the internet is exploding with theories. Any way you spin this issue, it has potential impacts on US foreign policy. What is making things worse is the fact that the Western corporate media is not being fully transparent, will not dare to bring up Epstein’s ties to Israel, and that the Trump administration itself has behaved in a very guilty fashion, to put it lightly.

Without public transparency, the media and the US government are simply asking for the spread of all kinds of theories. While some narratives may be more plausible than others, it is important that, as journalists, we deal with this issue with the public in mind. Not seeking to isolate or name call, but to pose reasonable questions, be transparent about what we do and do not know, or what evidence there is to support.

Overall, this is a bad look for the US government, just down to the mere fact that some of its top brass, including the President, are named in the Epstein files, and were certainly affiliated with him.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Robert Inlakesh is a journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker. He focuses on the Middle East, specializing in Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.