Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mara Weiss's avatar
Mara Weiss
Nov 15

With sound reporting like yours this issue will soon spill over into the mainstream media. Keep reporting on the Epstein-Mossad connection; it is super important. Maxwell flaunted that she was Mossad, see the Maria Farmer testimonies.

Les Johnston's avatar
Les Johnston
Nov 15

It is to be noted that ABC Australia is largely silent on reporting of the relationships between USA officials and Israel. The details revealed in the Epstein documents are certainly concerning and the question of Mossad - CIA remains open to question. The relationship between Mossad and Aust ASIO is of a similar nature. Mossad has provided ASIO of evidence - that has been stated. What else? It is time that a criminal offence of complicity with genocide is enacted.

