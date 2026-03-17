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Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
15m

Best analysis on the daily situation with the war is on The Palestine Chronicle.

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Nicholas J Orcutt's avatar
Nicholas J Orcutt
4h

"My son spent this morning showing me YouTube videos he loved. There was a girl in Iran who did the same thing.

We killed her.

You. Me. Us."

https://nicholasjorcutt.substack.com/p/i-taught-my-children-to-fear-the?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=193g7

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