Thea Cadogan
Nov 13

I don't listen to all the lies the Israelis tell... MSM is terrible . They have never uttered the word genocide...I quit listening to them long ago. They are just a propaganda machine..they are all owned by zionists and I have no use for them. The truth is out there and they can't hide their evil no matter how they try to silence it...I stand with Palestine always.

D’en
Nov 12

Ramzy

As you have written

“The final reckoning unfolds in the information warzone. The coming months and years mark the most critical fight for truth in the conflict’s history. Israel, relying on censorship, intimidation, and manufactured consent, will use every method to secure a victory.”

Speaking of intimidation I read the testimonies of the rape victims published by the Palestine Centre for Human Rights and I saw the comments. I was not expecting what I saw.

Of the 19 comments only 6 were in response to the testimonies. The others were long rambling bullshit about bitcoin scams - in order no doubt to blot out the reality of the testimonies and insert irrelevant rubbish - to distract and intimidate - and we know just who did this don’t we.

And they will keep doing it.

It wasn’t the usual pro Israel trolls sprouting hatred and lies but a seemingly bland bunch of comments about bitcoin scams.

