Frank Sterle Jr.
Nov 6

A few social/labor uprisings or revolutions notwithstanding, the superfluously rich and powerful have always had the police and military ready to foremost protect their big-money/-power interests, even over the basic needs of the masses. It's refreshing that New York City's new mayor seems to genuinely understand and appreciate this enough to politically act on it.

Even today, the police and military can, and I believe they probably would, claim (using euphemistic or political terminology, of course) that they had to bust heads to maintain law and order as a priority during major demonstrations, especially those against economic injustices. Indirectly supported by complacent or compliant corporate news-media, the absurdly unjust inequities/inequalities can persist.

I can imagine there were/are lessons learned from successful social/labor uprisings — a figurative How to Hinder Progressive Revolutions 101, maybe? — with the clarity of hindsight by big power/money interests in order to avoid any repeat of such great wealth/power losses.

We in the Far West live in a virtual corpocracy, regardless of who’s elected prime minister or president. Leaders are elected via the first-past-the-post ballot system, which enables an insidiously covert rule by way of potently manipulative/persuasive corporate and big-monied lobbyists.

Apparently, the superfluous-wealth desires of the few, and especially the one, increasingly outweigh the life-necessity needs of the many. The more they make, all the more they want — nay, need! — to make next time. It’s never enough.

Claire Heffernan
Nov 5

Congratulations Mr. Mamadani. Everyone is so proud of you and your great team. Cheering from Canada!

