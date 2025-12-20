The Palestine Chronicle

KTD's avatar
KTD
2h

This is a wonderful piece that so accurately reflects the tragedy of the Palestinian people, even in the wake of the tragedy of the bondi shooting. Just today Israel killed more Palestinians sheltering in a school. Israel has deprived Palestinians of the basic necessities of life and continues to treat their lives as meaningless, all while pretending to uphold a ceasefire that was never meant to protect Palestinians in the first place.

Niemoller's Ghost's avatar
Niemoller's Ghost
1h

Good article, Jeremy. The Z10n15t G3n0c1d3 enjoys the support of Australian political parties Labor, Liberals, Nationals, one Nation, and other Rightist parties, true. But The Greens have been actively opposed to the Israel's ethn1c cleans1ng and war crimes since last century, and have been actively opposed to the acceleration of Israel's partly covert settler colonial g3noc1d3 into an open 'Carthago delenda est' style G3n0c1d3 of Palestinians (https://greens.org.au/campaigns/palestine) for years now. That's why Zionist agents spent so much money attacking the Greens and supporting Labor (as well as their usual Libnat allies) in the 2025 election https://michaelwest.com.au/australia-islamic-caliphate-dark-money-and-the-11th-hour-election-propaganda-blitzkrieg/. Some currently unelected Parties and Independents also offer degrees of anti-G3n0c1d3 policy, but they're all mostly trying to hide their support, so they don't get attacked by Labor, LibNats, and mainstream media.

ABC, SBS, 9, 7, 10, and all the RWNJ Mass Media channels (even if journos managed the occasional slip past the censors) systemically censored truth, UN law, and Palestinian human rights to bend over backwards for zionists. They reframed the writing and article prioritization of almost every article to heavily downplay Israel's criminality & culpability, and those responsible for this cowardly G3n0c1d3 complicity should be criminally and professionally sanctioned in proportion to their culpability, rather than the humane journos and whistleblowers whose lives they destroyed.

Most voters failed to support the humane options available to them in 2025's election, despite tens of thousands of hours of activists informing voters on and offline of the options: https://apan.org.au/vote/, prefering to prioritize their own financial concerns. That's understandable if you're on a low income & education, or wrestling a chemical addiction, but for the rest of us the election result is an abrogation of our voter responsibilities as fairly privileged humans. I warmly encourage Australian voters to demand of their (usually apathetically complicit) political representatives that Australians prioritize a 2-way arms embargo on Israel, boycott an end to Israel's Apartheid, and support ICC warrants for war criminals from Israel (and elsewhere). For Human Rights and peace.

